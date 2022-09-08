100 years ago

Sept. 8, 1922

• Carelessness of a crew of bill posters was responsible for a grass fire yesterday morning at Louise street and Prospect avenue, according to officials of the Fire Department. The men removed the old paper from a billboard, rolled it into a bundle and set fire to it. They left while the paper still was burning. The flames ignited the dry grass. Another grass fire yesterday was at Twenty-fifth and Izard streets. For the third consecutive night a crew from the Central station has been called to put out a trash fire on the free bridge.

50 years ago

Sept. 8, 1972

JONESBORO -- Fire Tuesday caused an estimated $30,000 damage to the Bay Manufacturing Company, a candle factory at nearby Bay (Craighead County) which started operations June 12. Bay Fire Chief Hirom Hamilton said the cause of the fire had not been determined. The fire apparently started on the south side of the one-story building.

25 years ago

Sept. 8, 1997

• A former stockbroker on Thursday denied accusations that he bilked a Rose Bud woman out of more than $200,000. Kevin Aaron Henson, 34, of Paducah, Ky., pleaded innocent to mail fraud and access device fraud charges in federal court. Henson is accused of persuading Leona Troxell Dodds of Rose Bud to open an account in a Little Rock bank and then put his own name on the account as well, according to an indictment handed up by the federal grand jury in August. From 1993 through 1996, Dodds transferred more than $200,000 into the account at Worthen National Bank, the indictment alleges. Using his position as a signatory on the account, Henson "withdrew, transferred and converted to his personal use and benefit" the funds Dodd put into the account, the indictment alleges.

10 years ago

Sept. 8, 2012

EL DORADO -- The El Dorado Fire Department is investigating an early morning fire that damaged the exterior of the El Dorado Racquet Club on Wednesday and caused a fish cooker to fall through a deck that was burned in the blaze. They extinguished the blaze and noted minor fire damage to an interior wall in the ballroom area and to the kitchen wall. The fire caused an estimated $100,000 in damage. Firefighters said the blaze appeared to have originated on the deck, where a fish cooker and trash can had been placed. The fish cooker reportedly had not been used in months because the propane bottle was empty. A grill that was 5 to 10 feet from the point of origin was not believed to have been related to the cause of the fire, firefighters said. Samples were not pulled from the area of origin during the investigation because a firefighter spilled a can of lighter fluid in the area while attacking the blaze. The cause of the fire was undetermined.