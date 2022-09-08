PB native attains Navy promotion

Lt. Cmdr. Brittni N. King was promoted to lieutenant commander at a ceremony held at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial in Washington, D.C., Aug. 30. Her promoting officer was Capt. Eric J. Hawn, NAVFAC Washington commanding officer, according to a news release.

A native of Pine Bluff, King began her Navy journey in 2010. She was a student at the University of Arkansas and was unsure if she could continue her education because she could not afford tuition.

"While attending a career fair, she met a Navy recruiter who told her about the Civil Engineer Corps (CEC) and all the great things they do. Before this, a military career never crossed her mind," according to the release.

King joined the Navy and the CEC, was able to earn her undergraduate degree, and in 2022, has now achieved the rank of lieutenant commander.

"Before the promotion board, I had a dark cloud of fear and doubt over my head. I knew I could do great things if given the opportunity," said King to her fellow Seabees during the promotion ceremony. "I'm thankful I get to continue to serve and answer the call, to lead, and be inspired every day by great people."

Earlier in August, King completed a four-year tour of duty with NAVFAC Washington as a construction manager at the Public Works Department Washington, and assistant public works officer at the Naval Research Laboratory.

She executed 17 construction projects valued at $94 million, including state-of-the-art renovations for the electronic science and technology laboratory.

"As APWO for NRL, she led a team of 35 military and civilian personnel in the planning, development and execution of NRL's infrastructure sustainment requirement, greatly enhancing NRL's cutting-edge research and development mission," according to the release.

King addressed her wife, Ashleigh, during her promotion ceremony.

"Ashleigh, I love you and I appreciate you for giving me the grace to endure those moments of fear and doubt and also to reframe my perspective and internalize all the successes I've had. I'm just thankful for all the opportunities the Navy has afforded me," she said.

King will spend the next year pursuing a master's degree in project management at the University of Maryland.