PBSD unveils strategic plan

The Pine Bluff School District on Wednesday announced its overall strategic plan based on five priorities.

The strategies were developed as district officials and community members collaborated to find ways to expand learning opportunities, create safer learning environments, improve school facilities, increase the number of "excellent teachers and leaders" and build community trust in the district, according to a news release.

A working group of community leaders, PBSD staff and members of partner organizations will further develop and monitor each strategy starting this month.

A community advisory committee selected the strategies based on research on best practices by an outside agency and what the district called "extensive input" from the community.

"In addition to over 500 responses to a community survey, over 50 students, parents, teachers, higher education staff, PBSD staff, local business leaders and other community members participated in focus groups to advise the community advisory committee on the selection and implementation of the strategies," the district said in the news release.

The strategies include:

• Allies for achievement: "Expanding student opportunities and services by forming partnerships with community organizations";

• Soft skills at school: "Building students' interpersonal skills for future success in college and the workforce";

• Grow-your-own great staff: "Supporting new teachers to get their credentials so they are better prepared for the classroom";

• Elevate educators: "Retaining existing staff through reward and recognition programs and opportunities for leadership"; and

• Inform to fix it faster: "Building a transparent system to understand and address concerns."

Community partners interested in participating in a working group or contributing to a strategy is asked to complete a form by Sept. 14 at: https://tinyurl.com/ytdss2zb .