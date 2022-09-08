Pittman: It’s OK to celebrate

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman walked into many loud, joyful locker rooms in 2021 and joined in the rowdy celebration before dropping his "Turn that damn jukebox on!" line on the Razorbacks.

He sensed a little bit different scene after last Saturday's 31-24 win over No. 23 Cincinnati, as the Razorbacks might have been thinking about all the ways they could have played better in beating a team that was in the College Football Playoffs last season.

"I think that after the game it felt like we had -- it didn't feel like we had lost the game, but it certainly didn't feel like a top 25 win," Pittman said Wednesday.

"I think that's where you want your program, but at the same time you'd like to celebrate wins as well. I had a good talk with them about that after the game."

Pittman wants the Razorbacks to expect wins and to celebrate them because they're all hard-fought.

"I think we have a mature team that's now won several games, and I think they understand we have a lot of work to do," Pittman said.

The No. 16 Razorbacks, who moved up three spots in the Associated Press top 25 poll this week, host South Carolina on Saturday in an SEC opener and a clash of unbeatens who were once annual rivals.

"We certainly are respectful of South Carolina and watching video and see what they do and all those things, but we have a lot of work to do, like I explained, on ourselves," Pittman said.

He brought up the not-so-rowdy locker room situation again on his radio show Wednesday night.

"I had to pump them up. I was pumped," Pittman said. "And not apologize for winning football."

Injury report

Coach Sam Pittman was clearly uncomfortable talking Wednesday about the injuries to safety Jalen Catalon and nickel back Myles Slusher. Neither has been seen in practice periods open to members of the media this week and it seems unlikely either would be available against South Carolina.

Pittman was asked on the SEC coaches teleconference how long the Razorbacks might have to rely on Latavious Brini and Khari Johnson playing much larger roles.

"I don't know," he said. "I mean, they're out there practicing just like they have before. We did move Khari because we're beat up there. But we'll see what happens. I really don't know right now, but we recruited well. Regardless of what it might be or might not be, we'll be fine back there."

Later, Pittman spoke about having a veteran like safety Simeon Blair's leadership in the defensive backfield.

"He's played a lot of games," Pittman said. "To be honest with you, he was kind of the vocal guy of the safeties. Cat[alon] certainly was vocal as well. But he's embraced that role. We need him to be that guy.

"He's very smart. He plays extremely hard. So I've been real pleased with his performance over the last two days as well. I think it's a big deal, to answer your question."

South Carolina Coach Shane Beamer, was asked on the SEC teleconference if he had an update on injured defensive back R.J. Roderick, replied, "No."

Tailback tale

Tailback Dominique Johnson (knee) is still questionable for Saturday, but he's getting closer, Coach Sam Pittman said. His return will further deepen a tailback corps that had a 117-yard rusher in Raheim Sanders in the opener, plus AJ Green and Rashod Dubinion, who combined for 6 touches (5 carries, 1 catch) for 63 yards, an average of 10.5 yards per touch, excluding Green's one short kickoff return.

Pittman said Johnson looked good Tuesday in his first work without a no-contact jersey.

"I still think it's up in the air whether we'll play him or not this week, but I think he certainly has improved over the last week and a half," Pittman said. "Obviously we have today to look at him as well. ... He looked to me like he's ready to go, but we'll have to kind of see how he feels about it before we decide.

"I think we still have two pretty good days that he can build some confidence and see if he's ready to play or not. To be honest with you right now it's kind of up to him."

Brini brief

Georgia Coach Kirby Smart is high on former Bulldogs nickel back Latavious Brini, who is likely to play an expanded role at safety for Arkansas after an injury to Jalen Catalon.

"He's a great kid," Smart said. "One the funnest to coach I've been around. He absorbs information and takes in coaching and loves the game of football.

"He was always appreciative of the coaching and him getting better and getting developed. He came a long way during the time he was here as a player and we certainly wish him nothing but the best."

Arkansas cornerback Hudson Clark said he liked what he's seen out of Brini, who had five tackles last Saturday after Catalon provided eight.

"I thought he did a good job stepping in whenever his number was called," Clark said. "I mean, we get the same amount of reps in practice, so I was as comfortable getting in the game with him as I was with Cat[alon].

"We're definitely seeing more confidence, more communication out of him. He's holding me and all the other DBs accountable."

Deep balls

Against Arkansas last Saturday, Cincinnati had a shot at completing about five go routes, in addition to its 36-yard post-route touchdown, but quarterback Ben Bryant could not connect with his receivers on the deep throws.

Arkansas cornerback Hudson Clark said he expects to see more of the deep shots in coming weeks.

"I definitely see teams going to the next games looking at the past and what they can try to exploit from our last [game]," Clark said. "So I think that's been a big thing to carry over for us and a big focus for us."

Hampton in

Defensive tackle Terry Hampton had a strong debut with the Razorbacks, notching a tackle for loss among his three stops as a reserve.

"To be honest with you, I think it's just his leg is healed from when he first got here," Coach Sam Pittman said. "From when he first got here, he wasn't cleared with his injury. His quickness has certainly increased."

Hampton has had a couple of knee surgeries in his career. He has taken some first-team reps in practice this week.

Pittman said Hampton's knowledge of the system has paired with his other assets to point toward quality playing time.

"He's better with his hands, he gets good knock back, and he plays extremely hard," Pittman said. "He's a hard guy to block, I think, or at least he's hard for us to block. It looked like he certainly made some plays against Cincinnati."

Big tackles

Arkansas center Ricky Stromberg will face off against South Carolina defensive tackles Zacch Pickens and Alex Huntley, a pair of 305-pounders who carried 5-star and 4-star ratings as high school prospects.

"I think it's a great challenge for us," Stromberg said. "I know in practice, we go against Isaiah Nichols. He's also over 300 pounds. Terry [Hampton] is very close, I think.

"We've seen it before. They've got two really good guys in the interior there, I know No. 6 [Pickens] and No. 95 [Huntley]. So we're definitely excited for this week and the challenge it brings to us."

Early start

Coach Sam Pittman filmed a short video early Wednesday morning thanking the students for being loud and helpful in the opener. He challenged them to do the same for Saturday's 11 a.m. start against South Carolina.

Pittman has referenced several times the deafening atmosphere Georgia created for its early start against the 4-0 and No. 8 Razorbacks last year. The crowd had an effect early as the Bulldogs bolted to a 21-0 first quarter lead en route to a 37-0 win.

"Saturday morning, 11 a.m., come early," Pittman said. "We need you. Thank you so much for your noise, for your enthusiasm ... last week. We need you again this week. I'l see you Saturday morning, OK?"