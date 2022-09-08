PREP FOOTBALL: Today’s Matchups

Bentonville West at LR Central

KICKOFF 7 p.m. Friday

RECORDS Bentonville West 1-1, LR Central 0-2

COACHES Bentonville West -- Bryan Pratt; LR Central -- George Shelton.

KEY PLAYERS Bentonville West -- QB Jake Casey (Jr., 6-4, 180), RB Carson Morgan (Sr., 6-1, 205), WR Ty Durham (Sr., 6-0, 180), OL Lane Jeffcoat (Jr., 6-9, 285), RB/LB Braden Jones (Sr., 6-1, 205), CB Nick Bell (Sr., 5-9, 165), DB/P Josh Buxton (Sr., 5-9, 175), DE Grant Overman (Sr., 6-3, 220), DB Thomas Willbanks (Sr., 5-10, 165). Central -- QB Adrian Bing (Jr., 5-10, 195), FB Cameron Hood (Sr., 5-11, 200), OL Cameron Lewis, (Sr., 5-4, 270), LB Marcus Johnson Jr. (Jr., 5-10, 215), DB Jaymion Hardin (Jr., 5-10, 165).

THE SCOOP This is the fifth meeting between the two schools. West has won the last three meetings, including a 40-20 victory last year at Wolverine Stadium. ... The return of Morgan, who missed last week's game because of illness, should help a Wolverine run game that managed only 78 yards in their loss to Cabot, and 65 of those yards came on the final drive. ... Casey has thrown for 445 yards in two games, with his favorite target being Jaxson Brust (16 catches, 165 yards, 1 TD). ... Since Central's unbelievable last-second victory over Fayetteville in the 2020 Class 7A State Playoffs, the Tigers have lost their last 13 games, including a 38-6 decision against Pine Bluff last weekend. ... Central fumbled the ball four times and lost two of them in the first half against Pine Bluff and also suffered an interception.

OUR TAKE Bentonville West 35, LR Central 13

-- Henry Apple

Farmington at Rogers

KICKOFF 7 p.m. Friday

RECORDS Farmington 2-0; Rogers 2-0

COACHES Farmington -- J.R. Eldridge; Rogers -- Chad Harbison.

KEY PLAYERS Farmington -- LB Cooper Gardenhire (Sr., 6-1, 5-10, 210), DL David Stettmeir (Sr., 6-1, 265), QB Cameron Vanzant (Jr., 6-0, 180), WR Peyton Funk (Sr., 5-11, 175). Rogers -- RB Jacob Jenkins (Jr., 6-0, 185), QB Dane Williams (Jr., 6-0, 170), WR Mabry Verser (Jr., 6-4, 200), WR Graycen Cash (Jr., 6-1, 150)

THE SCOOP The two schools, separated by about 24 miles, have not played each other in recent history. ... Farmington, which opened its season with a win over Class 6A newcomer Greenbrier, now goes for its second straight victory over a 7A-West opponent after defeating Springdale last week. ... Cardinals junior QB Vanzant has almost 500 yards passing in his first two games. ... Gardenhire has produced points in four different ways this season. He ran for two touchdowns and a two-point conversion and returned an interception for a TD against Greenbrier, then threw a TD pass against Springdale. ... This will be the home opener for Rogers, which began its season with road victories over Little Rock Southwest and Tulsa Bishop Kelley. ... Williams caught fire for the Mounties with five TD passes last week in Tulsa, and hit Cash nine times for almost 180 yards. ... Jenkins, who ran for two touchdowns and caught a touchdown pass last week, now has seven for the season.

OUR TAKE Rogers 35, Farmington 27

-- Henry Apple

Rogers Heritage at LR Southwest

KICKOFF 7 p.m. Friday

RECORDS Heritage 2-0; Southwest 0-1

COACHES Heritage -- Eric Munoz; Southwest -- Daryl Patton

KEY PLAYERS Heritage -- QB Carter Hensley (Sr., 6-3, 200), WR Tillman McNair (Sr., 5-11, 160), RB Amere Dingle (Jr., 5-8, 175), DB Alex Saelzler (Sr., 5-8, 155). Southwest -- OL Brandon Bryant (Jr., 6-3, 275), OL Kalen Shelton (Sr., 6-0, 245), DL Daylon Jackson (Jr., 6-1, 275), RB Jabron Lewis (Jr., 6-1, 195), DB Braylon Stovall (Sr., 5-11, 165).

THE SCOOP When this game was scheduled, it was anticipated that both teams would be looking for their first wins. Not so fast. Heritage is 2-0 for the first time since 2012 with a chance to go 3-0. ... Southwest lost its opener to Rogers and was off last week. ... The Gryphons are in their third season as a varsity program and have just two wins on that time frame. Southwest has a number of returning starters from a two-win team last year. ... Heritage rallied late to defeat Louisberg, Kan. 20-14 last week behind QB Carter Hensley and WR Tillman McNair, who paired up for two touchdowns. ... McNair has been huge for Heritage in the two wins with two TD catches last week, and a 90-yard punt return for a TD against Siloam Springs in the season-opener. ... RB Amere Dingle has provided a solid ground game for the War Eagles.

OUR TAKE Heritage 35, Southwest 14

-- Chip Souza

Tulsa (Okla.) Victory Christian at Shiloh Christian

KICKOFF 7 p.m. Friday

RECORDS Victory Christian 1-1; Shiloh Christian 0-1

COACHES Victory Christian -- Brett Smith; Shiloh Christian -- Jeff Conaway

KEY PLAYERS Victory Christian -- QB Alex Savage (Sr., 5-11, 170), WR Michael Doctor (Jr., 6-0, 160), RB Jalen Baker (Sr., 6-1, 180), WR Ward Johnson (Fr., 5-8, 160), LB Kyle Covington (Sr., 6-1. 245). Shiloh Christian -- QB Eli Wisdom (Sr., 6-0, 175), WR Bodie Neal (Sr., 6-1, 177), RB Bo Williams (Jr., 5-9, 175), DL Thomas Reece (Sr., 6-0, 260), DE Cooper Darr (Sr., 6-4, 250).

THE SCOOP Victory Christian enters today's game off a 42-6 win against Henryetta last week. ... The Saints come into today's game of a 49-14 loss to Class 6A Little Rock Christian. ... The Conquerors had a balanced attack with 156 rushing and 159 passing against Henryetta, and also returned a fumble for a touchdown. ... Victory Christian quarterback Alex Savage has several weapons at his disposal including stellar WR Michae Doctor, who they like to get the ball in space. ... Shiloh Christian was held scoreless in the second half in its mercy-rue loss last week. ... The Saints pulled within 28-14 late in the second quarter, then had a chance to make it a one-score game when Bodie Neal intercepted an LRC pass and returned it to the 8, but the Saints were stopped at the 1 on fourth and goal and came away without scoring. ... The Saints struggled offensively against an aggressive LRC defense and managed just 270 total yards.

OUR TAKE Shiloh Christian 27, Victory Christian 21

-- Chip Souza

Conway at Springdale

KICKOFF 7 p.m. Friday

RECORDS Conway 2-0; Springdale 0-2

COACHES Conway -- Keith Fimple; Springdale -- Brett Hobbs

KEY PLAYERS Conway -- QB Donovyn Omolo (Jr., 6-2, 190); RB Jamarion "Boogie" Carr (Sr., 5-9, 170), K Adrian Mejia (Sr., 5-11, 180), WR R'Omarrion Fields (Sr., 5-11, 170), NG Kelgin Thomas (Sr., 6-0, 270), DT DeMarkale McKency (Sr., 6-0, 255), LB Wade Simpson (Sr, 6-0, 180). Springdale -- WR Chris Cortez (Sr., 5-10, 170), DL Kaden Spencer (Sr., 6-2, 200), WR-DB Tajon Sparks (Sr. 5-8, 150), OL Giovanni Alamarez (Sr., 6-1, 310).

THE SCOOP Another huge challenge for Springdale, which faces No. 2 overall Conway following Wampus Cats' 44-35 win over Bentonville. .... Senior all-state RB Jamarion "Boogie" Carr rushed for 199 yards and 3 touchdowns on 21 carries to Conway past Bentonville. .... Conway totaled 321 yards to 261 for the Tiger. ... Springdale is 0-2 following a 38-20 loss to Farmington. .... The Bulldogs scored three second-half touchdowns. .... Quarterback Cayden Asserude connected with Chris Cortez on two scoring strikes and Za'Marion Manuel added a 42-yard rushing touchdown.

OUR TAKE Conway 45, Springdale 14

-- Rick Fires

Ozark at Charleston

KICKOFF 7 p.m. Friday

RECORDS Ozark 1-1, Charleston 1-0

COACHES Ozark -- Jeremie Burns; Charleston -- Ricky May

KEY PLAYERS Ozark -- QB Landon Wright (Sr., 5-9, 175), OL Hunter Collums (Sr., 6-0, 280), RB Eli Massingale (Sr., 6-0, 195), LB Brayden Miller (Jr., 5-8, 205), OL Charles Vandernberg (Jr., 6-3, 300). Charleston -- QB Brandon Scott (Sr., 5-11, 180), RB Brevyn Ketter (Sr., 5-9, 175), WR Bryton Ketter (Sr., 5-8, 155), DL Brady Clayton (Sr., 6-2, 220), Sr. Wiley Carroll (Sr., 5-10, 175)

THE SCOOP Ozark fell 35-7 to Booneville last week while Charleston won 42-22 against Elkins. .... Charleston is led by two-time all-state quarterback Brandon Scott, who completed 10 of 15 passes for 171 and 1 touchdown against the Elks. Scott also rushed for 156 yards and 2 scores on 16 carries. . ... M. J. Parker returned a kick 67 yards to the 10 last week against Booneville. .... Ozark avoided the shutout when Gunner Williams scored on a 59-yard run on the last play of the game. ...Charleston squeezed past Ozark 31-28 in last year's matchup. .... The Hillbillies finished 8-3 while Charleston went 10-1.

OUR TAKE Charleston 35, Ozark 20

-- Rick Fires

Mountain Home at Greenwood

KICKOFF 7 p.m. Friday

RECORDS Mountain Home 0-2; Greenwood 1-1

COACHES Mountain Home -- Steve Ary. Greenwood -- Chris Young

KEY PLAYERS Mountain Home -- QB/DB Cade Yates (Jr., 5-11, 170), RB Jacob Chenoweth (So., 5-9, 150), WR Dylan McBride (Sr., 6-4, 190). OL Elijah Lagg (Sr., 6-3, 220), DL Robert Dover (Jr., 6-3, 200). Greenwood -- K Steven Duran (Sr., 5-8, 165), DB Storm Scherrey (Sr., 6-0, 190), RB Javon Williamson (Sr., 5-11, 180), CB Brett Wood (Sr., 5-7, 150).

THE SCOOP Greenwood is 4-0 against Mountain Home, winning each of the last two seasons by a combined 71-14 count and also in 1991 and 1992. ... Chris Young is the 13th head coach in the 100-year history of Greenwood football. ... Steve Ary is a member of the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame and is in his third year as the 24th head coach of the Bombers. ... Mountain Home is coming off a 20-7 loss to Harrison in the 76th meeting of the rivals. ... Mountain Home lost its season opener to Nettleton, 49-39. ... Quarterback Cade Yates completed 6-of-8 passes for 99 yards and a touchdown, rushed for a score, and had nine solo tackles and nine assists from the secondary. ... Against Nettleton, Jacob Chenoweth had 27 carries for 134 yards and four scores. ... Greenwood has led in a game just once this season, as the clock struck zero in the Bulldogs' 56-53 win against Northside last week with Grant Karnes catching a 39-yard desperation heave from Kane Archer. ... The Bulldogs racked up 596 yards on 82 snaps in the game.

OUR TAKE Greenwood 35, Mountain Home 7

-- Leland Barclay

Fayetteville at FS Northside

KICKOFF 7 p.m. Friday

RECORDS Fayetteville 1-1; Northside 1-1

COACHES Fayetteville -- Casey Dick. Northside -- Felix Curry.

KEY PLAYERS Fayetteville -- QB Drake Lindsey (Jr., 6-4, 208), RB Jeremyah Harjo (Sr., 5-8, 185), LB Brooks Yurachek (Sr., 6-0, 190), WR Greyson Garrett (Sr., 5-9, 160), OL Tyler Labadie (Sr., 6-3, 210), DB Charles Williams (Sr., 5-9, 172). Northside -- CB Josh Hardwick (Sr., 6-0, 151), S Kyveon Perkins (Sr., 5-11, 178), LB Sebastian Garcia (Sr., 6-1, 195), WR DaMari Smith (Sr., 6-1, 140).

THE SCOOP Fayetteville and the Grizzlies meet for the 67th time on Friday. ... The Grizzlies lead the all-time series, 49-13-4. ... Fayetteville High is the third school from Fayetteville that the Grizzlies have played in their history in addition to old Peabody Prep and University High. ... Fayetteville scored four touchdowns in the first quarter last week against North Little Rock in a 28-10 win. ... The Bulldogs had 478 yards of offense with quarterback Drake Lindsey throwing for 390 yards and four touchdowns. ... Northside generated 579 yards in a 56-53 loss at Greenwood last week. ... DaMari Smith caught two touchdown passes last week and returned a high snap over the quarterback's head 89 yards for a touchdown.

OUR TAKE Northside 31, Fayetteville 21

-- Leland Barclay