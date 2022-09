Prep Roundup

Prep volleyball

Bentonville West 3, Rogers Heritage 0

The Lady Wolverines earned a 3-0 (25-19, 26-24, 25-5) win on Tuesday.

Trinity Luckett and Riley Richardson led the way with 11 kills each. Nandhini Praveen dished out 33 assists, whille Ava Bennett added 13 digs for West.

Shiloh Christian 3, Prairie Grove 0

Lady Saints coach Nathan Bodenstein claimed his 200th win at Shiloh Christian with a 3-0 (25-17, 25-15, 25-18) win over Prairie Grove on Tuesday evening.

Ryan Russell hammered 16 kills, while Reese Jones dished out 17 assists and added five aces. Bella Bonanno also contributed 10 digs for Shiloh Christian (5-1, 2-0 4A Northwest).

The Lady Saints host Farmington on Thursday night.

Hackett 3, Elkins 0

The Lady Hornets improved to 8-0 with a 3-0 (25-12, 25-18, 25-22) win over the Lady Elks on Tuesday night.

Makenzie Freeman finished with 10 kills and nine digs, while Kyleigh Hill served up five aces for Hackett. Mackenzie Mendenhall and Alona Rothwell added six kills each. Prairie Vaughn dished out 24 assists, while