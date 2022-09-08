Prisoner discovered dead in cell at Tucker

An inmate at the state Maximum Security Unit prison in Tucker was found hanging in a locked single-man cell Sunday, the Arkansas Department of Correction said Wednesday.

According to a news release, prison staff observed Rashon Webb, 28, hanging. Webb was taken to the infirmary and pronounced dead at 4:42 a.m.

State police were notified and are investigating Webb's death, as is the Department of Correction.

Webb was serving a 92-year sentence out of Greene County for first-degree murder, according to the release.

According to court records, in August 2013 Webb was found guilty of one count of murder and sentenced to 40 years, two counts of aggravated robbery and sentenced to 20 years and two counts of aggravated residential burglary and sentenced to 32 years. The charges stemmed from an incident in November 2012.