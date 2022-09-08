Razorbacks hit road to face Tigers in SEC hoops opener

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas men's basketball team will open SEC play at LSU on Dec. 28, according to the conference schedule released Wednesday.

Tipoff times and television information for the games will be announced at a later date.

The Razorbacks' SEC home opener will be against Missouri on Jan. 4 at Walton Arena.

Arkansas is playing home-and-home games against Kentucky for only the second team since joining the SEC for the 1991-92 season.

The Razorbacks play the Wildcats on Feb. 7 at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., and close the regular season against Kentucky on March 4 at home.

The only previous season in which Arkansas played Kentucky home-and-home was in 2014, when the Razorbacks swept the Wildcats, beating them 87-85 in overtime at home and 71-67 in overtime on the road.

Arkansas sophomore forward Trevon Brazile, a transfer from Missouri, will return to Columbia, Mo., when the Razorbacks play the Tigers on Jan. 18 in Mizzou Arena.

Former Razorbacks Ethan Henderson and Khalen Robinson, who both transferred to Texas A&M, will return to Arkansas when the Aggies play on Jan. 31 at Walton Arena.

Henderson played for the Aggies last season, while Robinson transferred to Texas A&M following last season.

Arkansas' four SEC home games played on a Saturday include Ole Miss on Jan. 21, Mississippi State on Feb. 11, Florida on Feb. 18 and Kentucky.

The SEC Tournament is moving back to Nashville, Tenn., this season after being played in Tampa, Fla., last season. The SEC Tournament will be held March 8-12 in Bridgestone Arena.