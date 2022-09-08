Rogers man arrested, accused of attempting to kidnap woman

ROGERS -- A Rogers man was arrested Monday in connection with attempting to kidnap a woman as she walked from work.

Dennis J. Mulhern, 49, was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with a $150,000 bond set.

He was arrested in connection with attempted kidnapping, stalking, false imprisonment, assault and harassment. Prosecutors have not filed any formal charges against Mulhern.

A 19-year-old woman reported at 11:59 p.m. Saturday she was getting off work at the Red Lobster restaurant and was walking to her vehicle when Mulhern came up from behind her and attempted to put a bag over her head, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The woman said she and Mulhern fell to the ground. She was able to get away and ran back to the restaurant, according to the affidavit.

She reported she started working at the restaurant when she was 16 years old and Mulhern also worked there, according to the affidavit.

She said Mulhern stopped working at the restaurant, but continued to bother her and frequent the restaurant, as well as leave threatening notes on her vehicle while she was at work and send messages to her via phone, according to the affidavit.

Mulhern told police he went to the restaurant, waited 20 minutes for her to get off work, then walked up behind her and put his arms around her and told her he wanted to talk, according to the affidavit.

He said they fell to the ground and the woman ran back into the restaurant and he left the scene, according to the affidavit. Mulhern denied putting a black hood or bag over her head and police did not find one when they searched his vehicle, the affidavit states.

Police did find a male enhancement pill in the vehicle, but Mulhern denied the pill was his, according to the affidavit.

Police located calls the woman had made to the department complaining about Mulhern, according to the affidavit. A police officer gave Mulhern a harassment warning telling him not to have any contact with the woman, the affidavit states.

Mulhern's arraignment is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Oct. 10 in Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren's court.