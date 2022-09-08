School news: UCA, Missouri State, UALR and more

Clark University

Jeremy P. Sonnabend of Bentonville was named to first honors on the Clark University Dean's List. This selection marks outstanding academic achievement during the spring 2022 semester.

Students must have a GPA of 3.8 or above for first honors or a GPA between 3.50 and 3.79 for second honors.

Founded in 1887, Clark University in Worcester, Mass.,is a liberal arts-based research university with 33 undergraduate majors, more than 30 advanced degree programs, and nationally recognized community partnerships.

Champlain College

Nathan Mitchell of Van Buren was named to the Champlain College Trustees' List for the spring 2022 semester. Mitchell is currently enrolled in the cybersecurity major.

Students are awarded honors based on their academic achievement. The Trustees' List recognizes achievement of a 4.0 grade point average for two consecutive semesters.

Founded in 1878, Champlain College is a small, not-for-profit, private college in Burlington, Vt., with additional campuses in Montreal, Canada, and Dublin, Ireland.

Missouri State

Missouri State University awarded 2,878 degrees to students at commencement ceremonies May 20 at Great Southern Bank Arena. The following local students earned degrees:

Hunter Adams of Eureka Springs, Bachelor of Science, Digital Film and Television Production, Cum Laude.

Caleb Alexander of Springdale, Bachelor of Science, Computer Science, Summa Cum Laude in the Honors College.

Madeline Bates of Springdale, Master of Social Work.

Madison Beecher of Rogers, Bachelor of Science in Nursing , Summa Cum Laude.

Megan Berg of Rogers, Bachelor of Science, Psychology, Cum Laude.

Hannah Collins of Bentonville, Bachelor of Science in Education, Middle School Education and Middle School Education/Social Science.

Luke Crouch of Fort Smith, Master of Business Administration.

Tamra Curry of Harrison, Bachelor of Science, Professional Writing.

Kayla Curry of Fort Smith, Bachelor of Science, Sociology, Summa Cum Laude.

Jessica Fortner of Garfield, Bachelor of Science in Education, Elementary Education, Summa Cum Laude.

Roger Frye of Gravette, Master of Science, Cybersecurity.

Nicholas Halpern of Rogers, Master of Business Administration.

Daniel Holtz of Fayetteville, Doctor of Nurse Anesthesia Practice.

Riley Keafer of Omaha, Bachelor of Science, Marketing.

Mallory Koenigseder of Hackett, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Theatre and Dance, Cum Laude.

Seth Kovak of Rogers, Bachelor of Science, Political Science.

Gabrielle Lunn of Fayetteville , Bachelor of Science, Dance, Magna Cum Laude in the Honors College.

John Mathews of Rogers, Doctor of Nurse Anesthesia Practice.

Regina Pichoff of Springdale, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Danielle Quesnell of Bella Vista, Doctor of Physical Therapy.

Alexa Richart of Fayetteville, Bachelor of General Studies.

Joshua Slocum of Rogers, Bachelor of Science, Anthropology, Cum Laude.

Emily Thompson of Farmington, Master of Social Work.

Students who graduated with honors completed at least 30 credit hours with a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.5.

Missouri State University in Springfield is a public, comprehensive university system with a mission in public affairs.

UALR

Drew Allen of Fort Smith has been selected as an apprentice for the 2022-23 University of Arkansas at Little Rock Law Review by the UA Little Rock William H. Bowen School of Law.

The UA Little Rock Law Review is a quarterly publication that has three primary objectives: to publish articles, surveys, and essays that are timely and useful to Arkansas practitioners, the judiciary, and other members of the state's legal community; to publish material which reaches national and international legal audiences; and to provide a forum for outstanding student work of both local and national interest, as well as an opportunity for students to gain experience editing scholarly articles.

Students who have completed their first year of law school are eligible to participate in the UA Little Rock Law Review if they are in the top 10 percent or their class or have successfully passed the write-on competition.

UMGC

More than 9,300 University of Maryland Global Campus students were named to the Dean's List for the spring semester. To be eligible for the honor, a student must complete at least six credits during the term, earned a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the term, and maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.5 at UMGC.

Local students so honored were: Boone Beatty, Lavaca; Fiona Davis, Springdale; Sierra Hendrix, Rogers; and Donald McKellip, Fort Smith.

Celebrating its 75th anniversary, University of Maryland Global Campus in Adelphi, Md., was established in 1947 to serve adults in the workforce. Today, UMGC enrolls some 90,000 students annually, offering bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs, as well as certificates in more than 125 fully online, hybrid and face-to-face programs and specializations.

Tufts University

Tufts University student Morgan Farrar of Rudy was named to the Dean's List for the spring 2022 semester and graduated on May 22 with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science.

Farrar was one of more than 3,275 graduates and one of 4,000 students named to the Dean's List. Students must earn a grade point average of 3.4 or greater for the semester.

Tufts University, located on campuses in Boston, Medford/Somerville and Grafton, Massachusetts, and in Talloires, France, is recognized among the premier research universities in the United States.

Emerson College

Twisha Dubey of Rogers earned Dean's List honors for the spring 2022 semester at Emerson College.

The requirement to make Dean's List is a grade point average of 3.7 or higher for that semester.

Dubey is majoring in Media Arts Production and is a member of the Class of 2025.

Based in Boston, Emerson College has 3,780 undergraduates and 670 graduate students from across the United States and 50 countries and is known for its experiential learning programs in Los Angeles, the District of Columbia, the Netherlands, London, China, and the Czech Republic as well as its new Global Portals, with the first program launching this fall in Paris.

UCA

The University of Central Arkansas held spring commencement May 6-7 in the Farris Center on campus. The university in Conway conferred 1,032 undergraduate and 282 graduate degrees and certificates. Among graduates from Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley were:

Elijah Paul Barnett of Bentonville; Ivan Centeno of Bentonville; Sabrina Noelle Cheri of Harrison; Annabelle Emelia Dickson of Fort Smith; Rachel Lucinda Farhat of Barling; Sharae Marie Gibson of Centerton; Sarah Dawn Goble of Rogers; Alex Benjamin Guss of Lowell; Rachel Elizabeth Johnson of Bella Vista.

Rebecca Danelle Johnson of Bella Vista; Allissa Baylee Layes of Fort Smith; Stephanie A Meador of Fort Smith; Riley K. Neil of Springdale; Keith Rafael Partlow of Alma; Brynn Eliesse Prewitt of Alpena; Will Hanley Reed of Harrison; Addison Rene Richman of Centerton; Alan Vargas of Fort Smith.

Bethany Grace Warren of Harrison; Eliza Katherine Watford of Mansfield; Jania Shenae Wood of Berryville; Carlos Segundo Alvarado of Springdale; Austin Boyce Baker of Booneville; Brett Lynn Borchert of Springdale; Kelly Renee Carson of Fort Smith; Hannah Alizbeth Cearnal of Centerton; Victor Steven Guzman of Springdale; Hayes Matthew Harris of Springdale.

Hayden Marshell of Mountainburg; Myra G. Owens of Bella Vista; Alejandro Miguel Ramirez of Prairie Grove; Dylan Trent Reeder of Barling; Avery G. Roton of Prairie Grove; Billy Logan Simmons of Harrison; Monica Cristy Speak of Harrison; Corrina Gail Van Brunt of Mansfield; Chase Michael Wiggins of Booneville; Kade Wood of Alma.

Kyla Young of Springdale; Jillian Susanne Bateman of Greenwood; Randall Steven Simmermon of Bentonville; Lauren Katherine Ballard of Fort Smith; Kylee Ann Beetch of Farmington; Patrick Matthew Bell of Bella Vista; Lauren Bennett of Bella Vista; Macie Jane Bowman of Centerton; Hannah Claire Breaux of Fayetteville; Cory James Bryant of Green Forest.

Rebekah D. Byrd of Bentonville; Taylor Dawn Canada of Clarksville; Hayden Michael Cantrell of Greenwood; Samantha Marie Carr of Bella Vista; Ariana G. Chambers of Van Buren; Jenny Jaliya Chokbengboun of Ratcliff; Michaela Ann Cormier of Fort Smith; Taylor Lynn Coulson of Van Buren; Rebecca D. Crider of Van Buren.

Rebekah Marie Curl of Bella Vista; Psalm Nguyen Dang of Fort Smith; Nishka Dipak Desai of Clarksville; Alex Hao Du of Fort Smith; Lauren Marie English of Fort Smith; Danielle Farris of Fort Smith; Chloe Fitzgerald of Fort Smith; Emma Katherine Fitzgerald of Hackett; Noah Christian Fitzpatrick of Rogers; Joseph Alek Fortner of Rogers; Hailee Grace Gerner of Bella Vista.

Riley Novelle Giberson of Cedarville; Lillian D. Glaze of Fort Smith; Kathryn R. Gooden of Fort Smith; Jacinda Jade Gray of Alpena; Reagan Paige Gray of Alma; Caroline Hart of New Blaine; Brett D. Helms of Fayetteville; Hailey Paige Hogue of Fort Smith; Macie Howerton of Fayetteville; Mary-Kennedy F. Jackson of Green Forest.

Meredith Anne James of Greenwood; Kirston Jones of Bentonville; Caroline G. Kelley of Fayetteville; Chloe Elizabeth Mason of Bentonville; Emily Matlock of Bentonville; Brooklyn McKenna May of Booneville; Vanida Carolla Maymoundok of Fort Smith; Braeden M. Myers of Alma; Emily Viola Newberry of Springdale; Caitlyn Que-Anh Phan of Fort Smith; Shelby Elizabeth Ramsey of Alma.

Erica M. Reaser of Rogers; Brianna Aurora Rodriguez-Munns of Garfield; William Britt Ryan of Harrison; Kristen F. Sharp of Van Buren; Anna Brooke Shortes of Fort Smith; Dylan Samir Sidani of Rogers; Levi Matthew Smith of Van Buren; Garrett Lee Spears of Van Buren; Connor Tolly of Fayetteville; Ellie Ralston Traeger of Springdale; Alexis Abigail Villalobos of Rogers.

Aidan David Walker of Alma; Julianna Grace Womack of Charleston; Aubrey T. Yocham of Harrison; Gavin Dale Ball of Rudy; Luz Elena Banuelos of Rogers; Olivia Marie Breazeale of Rogers; Ashley Gonzalez of Springdale; Lily Grace Hocklander of Fayetteville; Sophia Katherine Johnson of Harrison; Chandler Love Losh of Siloam Springs.

