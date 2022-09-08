SOD POODLES 6, TRAVELERS 5 (10)

Amarillo’s Juan Centeno hit a walk-off RBI single in the 10th inning to defeat the Arkansas Travelers at Hodgetown Stadium in Amarillo, Texas, on Wednesday night.

Arkansas scored three runs in the first inning on an RBI single from Zach DeLoach and a two-run home run by Jake Scheiner to take a 3-0 lead. The Travelers then added to that lead in the third inning when Scheiner hit his 20th home run of the season to make the score 5-0.

Amarillo equaled Arkansas’ tally in the inning when Blaze Alexander hit a two-RBI single to make it 5-2.

The Sod Poodles later scored runs in the fourth, sixth and seventh innings to tie the score at 5-5. Alexander drove in two of those with a single and home run, and Centeno hit a solo home run for the other.

Arkansas starter Emerson Hancock allowed 3 runs on 3 walks, 4 strikeouts and 5 hits in 5 inning.

Amarillo’s Kyle Backus (1-2) earned the win with two scoreless innings. He struck out two and allowed one baserunner.