Sports schedule

THURSDAY, SEPT. 8

WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

UAPB at Oral Roberts, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 9

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Arkansas Tech tournament in Russellville: UAPB vs. Quincy (Ill.), 4 p.m.; UAPB at Arkansas Tech, 7 p.m.

Harding tournament in Searcy: UAM vs. LeMoyne-Owen College (Tenn.), 11 p.m.; UAM vs. Lee (Tenn.), 3 p.m.

PREP FOOTBALL

Pine Bluff at Watson Chapel, 7 p.m.; Camden Fairview at Dollarway, 7 p.m.; White Hall at Maumelle, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 10

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

North American University at UAPB, 6 p.m.; Oklahoma Baptist at UAM, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Harding tournament in Searcy: UAM vs. William Jewell (Mo.), 11 a.m.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 11

WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

UAPB at Tulsa, 1 p.m.