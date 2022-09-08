TRACK AND FIELD

Morris, Sutej finish 2-3

Former University of Arkansas NCAA champions Sandi Morris and Tina Sutej finished second and third, respectively, in the pole vault Wednesday night at the Diamond League Final in Zurich, Switzerland.

Morris, an American, cleared 15 feet, 7 1/4 inches and Sutej, of Slovenia, went 15-1 1/2. Nina Kennedy of Austrailia won by clearing 15-9 1/2.

Ryan Crouser, an Arkansas volunteer assistant coach, threw 74-7 1/4 to take second in the shot put behind Joe Kovacs, who had a winning mark with a career-best 76-2 3/4.

-- Bob Holt

GOLF

Arkansas' Lozada makes strong return

After missing last season because of an injury, University of Arkansas redshirt sophomore Manuel Lozada shot a career-low 66 on Wednesday to help the Razorbacks shoot a 16-under 704 through two rounds of the Frederica Cup at St. Simons Island, Ga.

Lozada was bogey-free through 13 holes to open the tournament with four birdies and his second career eagle. After dropping a shot on No. 5, his 14th hole of the tournament, Lozada posted a birdie on No. 7. He started Wednesday's second round with six consecutive pars and was 2 under through 13 holes before bogeying Nos. 16 and 18 for an even-par 72. Lozada is at 6-under 138 for the tournament and is in 17th place.

Julian Perico is at 3-under 141 and tied for 24th place. Wil Gibson, Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira and Christian Castillo are all tied for 27th place at 2-under 142.

As a team, the Razorbacks are in sixth place with a 16-under 704 total. Vanderbilt leads the tournament at 46-under 674, followed by Oklahoma, Georgia, Texas Tech and Mississippi State.

UALR's Alesson tabbed by OVC

After tying for 13th at the USA Intercollegiate last weekend in Mobile, Ala., University of Arkansas-Little Rock junior Agatha Alesson was named Ohio Valley Conference Golfer of the Week.

It's the Trojans' first golf honor since joining the Ohio Valley. Alesson posted a personal-best 2-under par 214 as UALR set a program record during its three rounds.

HSU women set records in victory

The Henderson State women's team shot a program-best 7-under 281 on Wednesday during the second round of the Central Region Fall Preview in Blue Springs, Mo.

Four of the five Reddies golfers shot under par with a combined 17 birdies on the final day of the tournament. Daphiney Tilton shot a 3-under 69 Wednesday to finish third in the event with a 2-under 142 total. Allie Bianchi finished in a tie for fourth place after shooting a 1-under 71 to finish the tournament at 1-under 143. Jinna Boonbumroongsuk, a junior transfer from Nebraska-Omaha playing in her first event at Henderson State, shot a 2-under 70 to finish at 4-over 148. Lily Nelson shot a 6-over 150 to tie for 22nd place in her first college tournament.

The Reddies also set a new program record with their two-day score of 3-under 573. Henderson State defeated Nebraska-Kearney by nine strokes.

SOCCER

Urban, Geren secure honors

University of Arkansas-Little Rock goalkeeper Peyton Urban and defender Natalee Geren were announced as the Ohio Valley Conference's Goalkeeper and Defensive Player of the Week on Tuesday, giving the Trojans their first weekly awards since joining the league July 1.

Urban recorded two shutouts -- making 10 saves on 30 combined shots over 90 minutes against Oral Roberts and Arkansas State -- and the true freshman now has three shutouts in four career games.

Geren played all but two minutes in the two shutouts, logging four shots, and the Round Rock, Texas, native leads UALR in assists this year with two.

BASKETBALL

UAPB men name head of operations

Jeremiah Bozeman has been hired as the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff men's director of operations.

Bozeman spent last season at Auburn-Montgomery after graduating from Jackson State in three years. He led the Gulf South Conference in total steals and steals per game while finishing in the top 15 in the conference in five categories. Bozeman was the starting point guard for Jackson State as a redshirt freshman and was named a team captain in his sophomore season (2018-19).

With UAPB, Bozeman will be involved in game scheduling, team travel, practice preparation and facilities operation. He'll also work closely with the sports medicine office and all other departments on campus.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services