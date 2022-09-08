Super Quiz: Beauty

1. Beauty is described as being how deep?
2. This book about a horse is an all-time bestseller.
3. She could only be awakened by a prince's kiss.
4. Kevin Spacey and Annette Bening star in this 1999 film.
5. A store where hairdressing, facials and manicures are done.
6. John Keats wrote, "A thing of beauty is ----------."
7. The French title is "La Belle et la Bete."
8. Joan Collins: "The problem with beauty is that it's like being born rich and getting --------."
9. What poetic words precede, "That is all ye know on earth, and all ye need to know"?
ANSWERS:
1. Skin deep
2. "Black Beauty"
3. Sleeping Beauty
4. "American Beauty"
5. Beauty parlor (salon)
6. A joy for ever
7. "Beauty and the Beast"
8. Poorer
9. "Beauty is truth, truth beauty."