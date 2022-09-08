Super Quiz: Beauty

1. Beauty is described as being how deep?

2. This book about a horse is an all-time bestseller.

3. She could only be awakened by a prince's kiss.

4. Kevin Spacey and Annette Bening star in this 1999 film.

5. A store where hairdressing, facials and manicures are done.

6. John Keats wrote, "A thing of beauty is ----------."

7. The French title is "La Belle et la Bete."

8. Joan Collins: "The problem with beauty is that it's like being born rich and getting --------."

9. What poetic words precede, "That is all ye know on earth, and all ye need to know"?

ANSWERS:

1. Skin deep

2. "Black Beauty"

3. Sleeping Beauty

4. "American Beauty"

5. Beauty parlor (salon)

6. A joy for ever

7. "Beauty and the Beast"

8. Poorer

9. "Beauty is truth, truth beauty."