Target nixes forced CEO retirement age

Cornell, 63, to stay 3 more years, join growing trend of leaders older than 65 by MICHELLE CHAPMAN AND ANNE D’INNOCENZIO THE ASSOCIATED PRESS | Today at 1:49 a.m.
FILE - A worker collects shopping carts in the parking lot of a Target store on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Highlands Ranch, Colo. Target reported solid sales for the fiscal second quarter of 2022, but its profits plunged nearly 90% because it slashed prices to clear inventories of clothing, home goods and other discretionary items. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

NEW YORK -- Target Corp. is dropping the mandatory retirement age for its CEO, allowing Chief Executive Brian Cornell to stay on for three more years.

Cornell, 63, would have passed the age of 65 in that span.

He took the helm at Target in 2014 when the discounter was grappling with a major data breach that hurt its business. Sales have been climbing steadily through the pandemic, but now Target -- like many retailers -- is grappling with inflationary pressures and big shifts in consumer spending that have taken a toll on profits, which plunged nearly 90% in the fiscal second quarter.

Despite the new challenges, the company is sticking with Cornell.

"In discussions about the company's longer-term plans, it was important to us as a board to assure our stakeholders that Brian intends to stay in his role beyond the traditional retirement age of 65," said Monica Lozano, the lead independent director of Target's board, in a release on Wednesday.

The move is part of a growing trend among corporations to drop the age requirement of CEOs amid stronger corporate governance standards and a shift in perception about the age appropriateness of a top executive, according to experts.

"People are working later in their life," said Andy Challenger, senior vice president of Challenger Gray & Christmas, a global outplacement firm. "The common perception of when someone should retire has changed," although he noted that many law firms and accounting firms still have mandatory retirement for their partners.

Under Cornell's leadership, the Minneapolis-based chain had been accelerating its online services such as curbside pickup and same-day services while sprucing up its stores, well before the pandemic. During the height of the health crisis, Target became a lifeline to millions of people trying to limit their exposure to covid-19.

The company has also been out front with its investment with workers. It raised its minimum wage to $15 per hour in 2020, a commitment it made in 2017, well ahead of many grocery rivals. Earlier this year, Target adopted minimum wages that range from $15 to $24 an hour, with the highest pay going to hires in the most competitive markets.

Before joining Target, Cornell spent more than 30 years in leadership positions at retail and consumer-product companies, including as chief marketing officer at Safeway Inc. and CEO at Michaels, Walmart Inc.'s Sam's Club and PepsiCo Americas Foods.

Target also announced Wednesday that Arthur Valdez, executive vice president and chief supply chain and logistics officer, will retire. Valdez will be succeeded by Gretchen McCarthy, senior vice president, global inventory management.

  photo  FILE - Brian Cornell, Chairman of the Board and CEO of Target, speaks at a financial community meeting, Tuesday, March 5, 2019, in New York. Cornell will stay in his position leading the retailer for about the next three years. The company also announced Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022 that Arthur Valdez, executive vice president and chief supply chain and logistics officer, will retire. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
  

Print Headline: Target nixes forced CEO retirement age

