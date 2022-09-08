Tav Falco and Panther Burns bringing the heat for White Water Tavern set

Flamboyant psychobilly legend and multimedia artist Tav Falco, who grew up in Arkansas, returns with his band Panther Burns for a set Friday at the White Water Tavern in Little Rock.

The stop is part of Falco’s 34-date “Rogue Male” tour that finds him and the Unapproachable Panther Burns — lead guitarist Mario Monterosso, bassist Giuseppe Sangirardi, and drummer Walter Brunetti — crisscrossing America for the first time since the pandemic. It’s the first time he’s toured since the pandemic began, and it’s safe to say the charismatic frontman is excited about the trek.

“I plan to sing, dance, and celebrate like an Aztec sun-worshipper,” Falco says in an email last month from Berkeley, Calif, where he’d just arrived from his current home base of Bangkok.

Opening for Falco will be Little Rock garage rock champs DOT — Melanie King, Jordan Wolf and Correne Spero — and former Gossip member Nathan Howdeshell will spin “selected shellacs of archaic rumbas and tangos” throughout the evening. Tickets are $15, showtime is 8 p.m. See whitewatertavern.com for more details.

“We are delighted to have DOT, or the Daughters of Triton, open for us,” Falco says. “We need more women on the music scene we navigate. I had asked Matt White and Travis Hill at White Water Tavern to look out for an exceptional female ensemble to appear with us and DOT came to mind.”

Falco and Panther Burns are on tour in support of their latest release, “Club Car Zodiac,” a five-song EP that he says was instigated by Mike Watt, the one-time Panther Burns bassist and founding member of legendary punk trio The Minutemen. The recording, produced and arranged by Monterosso, features a cover of “House of the Rising Sun” and combines tango, cabaret and scuzzy roots rock. It’s is a perfect example of Falco’s diverse interests, and he calls it his most personal recording.

“There is a crying out across these tracks – a howl,” he says. “‘Dance Me to the River,’ and particularly ‘La Brigantessa’ and ‘Tango Primavera,’ are products of my past appearances in Rome.”

Falco was born Gustavo Antonio Falco in Philadelphia. His family moved to Arkansas when he was young, and he grew up near Whelen Springs. He became interested in theater while in high school and attended the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville. He worked as a brakeman for the Missouri Pacific before settling in Memphis, where he became immersed in the fertile underground music and arts scene there.

He formed the nonprofit Televista art-action video group and filmed blues musicians from Memphis and north Mississippi. It was while with Televista that Falco trained in photography and filmmaking under William Eggleston, the acclaimed Memphis photographer and musician.

“What I learned from Bill was not so much photographic technique, because anyone can snap the shutter of a camera,” he says. “Rather, I learned a sense of aesthetics. Not intellectual aesthetics, but more practical. How a literal medium such as photography can appeal to the subliminal instead of the sensational.”

Panther Burns was formed in 1979 by Falco and former Box Tops and Big Star member Alex Chilton. Other members over the years have included Little Rock native Jim Dickinson and Jim Sclavunos, who played with Lydia Lunch and is a member of Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds. Panther Burns, which has featured an ever-rotating cast of musicians, became known for its punkish, avant-garde, art-damaged interpretation of rockabilly and blues and would go on to influence like-minded outfits like The Gories, Southern Culture on the Skids and Jon Spencer’s Blues Explosion.

Along with his musical pursuits, Falco has appeared in the films “Great Balls of Fire,” “The Big Post Office Robbery,” “Wayne County Rambling” and others. He’s also directed his own films, including the shorts “Love’s Last Warning,” “Born Too Late,” “Shadetree Mechanic” and more. His first feature, 2016’s “Urbania Descending,” which he wrote, directed and starred in, was filmed in Little Rock and Vienna and played at the American Cinematheque theater in Los Angeles in 2017.

He collaborated with author Erik Morse on “Ghosts Behind the Sun: Splendor, Enigma, and Death, Mondo Memphis Vol. I,” a study of Memphis beginning with the Civil War to more recent times and a book of his photography, “An Iconography of Chance: 99 Photographs of The Evanescent South,” was published in 2015 by by Elsinore and distributed by University of Chicago Press.

Falco was living in Austria when he decided to move to Bangkok in November after a trip to see his publisher in Thailand.

“While visiting, I unexpectedly fell under the spell of this tropical, seaside paradise and decided to hang my hat here for a while,” he says. “It was time for a change.”

As for being back on the road and playing for his fans for the first time since 2020, Falco says that his goal “is to bring some fun back to the concert venues we’ll be visiting in 34 cities. … We urge everyone to jump out of their box and out of their comfort zones to share in an evening of rollicking fun.”