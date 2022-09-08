LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS: Tav Falco and Panther Burns to heat up Tavern show





■ ■ ■ TODAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Galleries at Library Square, 100 Rock St.; (501) 918-3000; 2ndfridayartnight.org

5-7:30 p.m.: Bluesboy Jag

◼️ Vino's, 923 W. Seventh St.; (501) 375-8466; vinosbrewpub.com

7-11 p.m.: Raging Nations, The Slow Death

MAUMELLE

◼️ Tavern Round the Bend, 26611 Arkansas 365; (501) 800-1123; tavern-round-the-bend.business.site

8 p.m.: Blasphemy

BENTON

◼️ Valhalla, 226 W. South St.; (501) 316-4082; valhallabenton.com

6-9 p.m.: Steve Boyster

BENTONVILLE

◼️ Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, 600 Museum Way; (479) 418-5700; trilliumsalonseries.com

6-7 p.m.: The Ozark Free Music Society (free)

◼️ The Momentary, Rode House, 507 SE E St.; (479) 367-7500; themomentary.org

8 p.m.: Jennifer Koh ($15-$50)

CAMDEN

◼️ Native Dog Brewing, 125 Madison Ave. SE; (870) 231-3451; nativedogbrewing.com

7 p.m.: Joe Beasley & Witt Johnson

CONWAY

◼️ TC's Midtown Grill, 1611 Oak St., Suite 19; (501) 205-0576

8 p.m.: Shane Thornton

FORT SMITH

◼️ Temple Live, 200 N. 11th St.; (479) 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com

8 p.m.: Wade Bowen, with Trett Charles, Roll Cage Mary ($20-$39.50)

◼️ The Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave.; (479) 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com

7 p.m.: Mike & The Moonpies ($20)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Jose's Mexican Grill & Cantina, 5361 Central Ave.; (501) 525-9797; josesmexicangrill.com

6-9 p.m.: Jacob Flores

◼️ Ohio Club, 336 Central Ave.; (501) 627-0702; ohioclub.com

7-10 p.m.: Jazz Night

PARAGOULD

◼️ Collins Theatre, 120 W. Emerson St.; (870) 236-6252; collinstheatre.com

6:30 p.m.: The Freemans, with Lake Street Band and Emma Beth Francis ($10)

■ ■ ■ FRIDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Dugan's, 401 E. Third St.; (501) 244-0542; duganspublr.com

9 p.m.: The Karla Case Band

◼️ Fassler Hall, 311 E. Capitol Ave.; (501) 246-4757; fasslerhall.com

7 p.m.: Ben Byers

◼️ The Hall, 721 W. Ninth St.; (501) 406-1364; littlerockhall.com

6 p.m.: Opera in the Rock presents: Masquerade Ball, featuring Denyce Graves $150)

◼️ JJ's Grill, 12111 W. Markham St.; (501) 414-0848; jjsgrill.com

6-8 p.m.: Ed Bowman

◼️ Library Kitchen & Lounge, 313 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 916-9826; thelibrarylr.com

9 p.m.-12 a.m.: The Intruders

◼️ Old State House, 300 W. Markham St.; (501) 324-9685; arkansasheritage.com

5:30 p.m.: The Brian Nahlen Band

◼️ Rev Room, 300 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 398-1323; revroom.com

8:30 p.m.: Jason Boland & The Stragglers, with Jon Bailey and the Heathen Revival ($25 advance; $28 day of show; $35 reserved)

◼️ South on Main, 1304 Main St.; (501) 244-9660; southonmain.com

8-10 p.m.: Second Hand Cannons ($5)

◼️ Sullivan's Steakhouse, 17707 Chenal Parkway; (501) 817-3971; sullivanssteakhouse.com

6-9 p.m.: The Ed Smith Trio

◼️ Vino's

7-11 p.m.: Honore' with Cicada, Cardinal Rule

◼️ White Water Tavern, 2500 W. Seventh St.; (501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com

8 p.m.: Tav Falco's Panther Burns, with Dot and records spun by Nathan Howdeshell ($15)

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Four Quarter Bar, 415 Main St.; (774) 482-0378; fourquarterbar.com

7-9:30 p.m.: Dogtown Throwdown with Chris DeClerk (free)

JACKSONVILLE

◼️ Jay's Sandbar, 7607 John Harden Drive; (501) 305-3338

9 p.m.: Mother Hubbard

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill, 1010 Main St.; (501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com

8:30 p.m.: Jack Fancy

◼️ Kings Live Music, 1020 Front St.; (501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Eureka Strings ($5)

◼️ Skinny J's, 2235 Dave Ward Drive; (501) 358-6586; skinnyjs.com

7-10 p.m.: Josiah Spicer

◼️ TC's Midtown Grill

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Listen Monkey

EL DORADO

◼️ Mulekick at MAD, 101 E. Locust St.; (870) 444-3008; mulekickatmad.com

7-10 p.m.: Monty Russell

EUREKA SPRINGS

◼️ Basin Spring Park, 4 Spring St.; (479) 253-2866; eureka-springs.org

7-9 p.m.: The Cate Brothers (free)

FORT SMITH

◼️ Temple Live

8 p.m.: Warren Zeiders, with Ben Burgess ($20 advance, $25 day of show)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ 420eats, 420 Malvern Ave.; (501)420-3286

6-9 p.m.: Roots to Branches

◼️ The Big Chill, 910 Higdon Ferry Road; (501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com

8:30-11:55 p.m.: 3 Days Reign

◼️ Boogies Bar & Grill, 1010 E Grand Ave.; (501) 624-5455

10 p.m.: Liquid Kitty

◼️ J&S Italian Villa

6:30-9:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores

◼️ Ohio Club

8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Ohio Club Players

◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort, 2705 Central Ave.; (501) 363-4784; oaklawn.com

9 p.m-1 a.m.: Amie Bishop & The Slingerz

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

◼️ The Beehive, 220 Minorca Road; (501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com

7-9 p.m.: Mike Bearden

MAGNOLIA

◼️ Mulekick, 2158 N. Jackson; (870) 562-2800; mulekickmag.com

7-10 p.m.: Christine DeMeo

MENA

◼️ Elks Lodge, 500 Mena St.; (870) 425-3266

7 p.m.: John Calvin Brewer Band

MORRILTON

◼️ Cedar Lounge Bar and Grill, 1222 E. Broadway St. (U.S. 64); (501) 354-8937

8 p.m. Jason and Robby

MOUNTAIN HOME

◼️ Rapp's Barren Brewery, 601 S. Baker St.; (870) 424-7277; rappsbarrenbrewing.com

7-9 p.m.: Pat Ryan Key

■ ■ ■ SATURDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Bernice Garden, 1401 Main St.; (501) 410-3938; thebernicegarden.org

10-11 a.m.: Acoustic Music Mornings; musical instruments and chairs welcome.

◼️ Fassler Hall

8 p.m: Jake Lung

◼️ The Hall

8 p.m.: The Fabulous Freddie Mercury Tribute Show ($20-$40)

◼️ JJ's Grill

8:30-10:30 p.m.: Queen Anne's Revenge

◼️ Library Kitchen + Lounge

9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Jake Peterson Duo

◼️ River Bottom Winery at Bobrook Farms, 13810 Combee Lane, Roland; (501) 519-5666; bobrookfarms.com

4-6 p.m.: Ashtyn Barbaree

◼️ South on Main

8-10 p.m.: Some Guy Named Rob

◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave.; (501) 372-7707; stickyz.com

9:30 p.m.: Grady Spencer & The Work ($10 in advance, $12 at the door)

◼️ White Water Tavern

9 p.m.: Fresh Vibez: Sean Fresh, Shai, L Smooth, Continental Cudd ($10 advance; $15 day of show)

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Four Quarter Bar

7-9:30 p.m.: Mayday by Midnight (free)

SHERWOOD

◼️ Area 51, 6511 Warden Road; (501) 835-5510

8 p.m.: Ignescent, Kroze, Mammoth Caravan, At Hand ($10)

CADDO VALLEY

◼️ Betty's Big Country Dance Hall, 102 Crystal Palace Drive; (870) 403-0373; bettysbigcountrydance.com

8 p.m.: Sometimes Sideways

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill

8-10 p.m.: Ed Bowman

◼️ King's Live Music

8:30-11:30 p.m.: R@ndom ($5)

◼️ Skinny J's

7-10 p.m.: Cameron Davis

◼️ TC's Midtown Grill

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Crossroads reunion

EL DORADO

◼️ Mulekick at MAD

7 p.m.: Trey Johnson & Jason Willmon

◼️ South Arkansas Symphony Orchestra, El Dorado Municipal Auditorium, 100 W. Eighth St.; (870) 310-2244; southarkansassymphony.org

7 p.m.: "You Heard It at the Movies" ($25)

FORT SMITH

◼️ Temple Live

7 p.m.: Wednesday 13 ($20 advance, $22 day of show)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ 420eats

6-9 p.m.: Josh Stewart

◼️ The Big Chill

7:05-11:55 p.m.: The Roads Below

◼️ Los Roosters, 8091 Airport Road (Bonnerdale); (870) 669-996

7-11 p.m.: Mike Mayberry and the Slow Hands

◼️ Ohio Club

8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Ohio Club Players

◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn

9 p.m-1 a.m.: Amie Bishop & The Slingerz

◼️ Splash Wine Bar, 325 Ouachita Ave.; (501) 701-4544; splashwinebar.com

9:30-11:55 p.m.: Jacob Flores

◼️ Vapors Live, 315 Park Ave.; (501) 463-4463; vaporslive.com

8-11:30 p.m.: 80s party with The Party Crashers

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

◼️ The Beehive

7-10 p.m.: Liquid Kitty

MALVERN

◼️ Hot Spring County Fairgrounds, 1303 Collie Road; (501) 332-2721

6 p.m.: Crutchfield

MORRILTON

◼️ Cedar Lounge Bar and Grill

8 p.m.: Libby Starks

MOUNT IDA

◼️ Front Porch Stage, Montgomery County Courthouse, 105 U.S. 270 East; (870) 867-3521; frontporchstage.org

7 p.m.: The Hartley Family

PINE BLUFF

◼️ Main Library, 600 S. Main St.; (870) 534-4802

10 a.m.: Documentary film "Tail Dragger" about Bobby Rush, followed by live performance by Rush (free)

WINSLOW

◼️ Ozark Folkways, 22733 N. U.S. 71; (479) 634-3791; ozarkfolkways.org

6 p.m.: The Hoecakes

■ ■ ■ SUNDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ The Hall

8 p.m.: The Mountain Goats, with Lilly Hiatt ($39.50-$60)

◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern, 9700 N. Rodney Parham Road; (501) 246-4340; hiberniairishtavern.com

2:30 p.m.: Traditional Irish session

◼️ Library Kitchen + Lounge

11 a.m.-2 p.m.: Jake Peterson Duo

◼️ River Bottom Winery at Bobrook Farms

4 p.m.: Cliff & Susan

◼️ South on Main

11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: Jason Lee Hale

◼️ White Water Tavern

5 p.m.: Fox Green ($10)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa, 239 Central Ave.; (501) 623-7771; arlingtonhotel.com

11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Jacob Flores

3 p.m.: Stardust Big Band in the ballroom ($10; free for students K-12)

◼️ Ohio Club

6-9 p.m.: Larry Womack

LONSDALE

◼️ StudDuck Brewery, 128 Bassett Trail; (501) 482-1044; studduckbeers.com

4-6 p.m.: Iris Sawyers

■ ■ ■ MONDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Vino's

7-11 p.m.: Rivers of Nihil, The Weeping Gate, The Delirium Effect, Tel Anorath

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ The Joint Theater & Coffeehouse, 301 Main St.; (501) 425-1528; jazzatthejoint.org

7:30 p.m.: The Ted Ludwig Trio with Mike Moreno ($30)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ The Big Chill

7-10 p.m.: Austin Handley

◼️ Ohio Club

6-10 p.m.: Rick McKean

■ ■ ■ TUESDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ JJ's Grill

8 p.m.: Jocko

◼️ Rev Room

8:30 p.m.: Giovannie and The Hired Guns, with The Huser Brothers ($20)

BENTON

◼️ Rib Crib, 1600 Military Road; (501) 778-9600

6 p.m.: Casey Penn

CONWAY

◼️ JJ'S Grill

6 p.m.: Jason Campbell

■ ■ ■ WEDNESDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Stickyz

8 p.m.: Otherwise ($15 advance; $20 day of show)

■ ■ ■ TICKETS ■ ■ ■

◼️ The Eagles return to Central Arkansas for the first time since 2015 on Nov. 27, to perform the band's album, "Hotel California," accompanied by an orchestra and choir at Simmons Bank Arena. Tickets, $99-$499, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

◼️ Kane Brown, Dustin Lynch and Locash to perform April 1 at Simmons Bank Arena and tickets, $40.50-$90.50, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

◼️ Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder perform at 8 p.m. Nov. 5 as part of the Moonshine & Music Festival in Fairfield Bay, and tickets, $50-$250, are on sale at ffbconference.com.



