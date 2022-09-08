Walmart to add health plans

Walmart Inc. will work with UnitedHealth Group over the next 10 years to offer Medicare Advantage plans, the companies said Wednesday.

The venture will start in January at 15 Walmart Health centers in Florida and Georgia, and will expand into other regions over time, the companies said.

Also in January, commercial members of UnitedHealthcare's Choice Plus PPO plan will have in-network access to Walmart Health Virtual Care.

In addition, a UnitedHealth Group business called Optum will provide analytics and other tools for Walmart Health clinicians.

The companies said they aim eventually to serve more people, including members of commercial and Medicaid plans, by providing access to fresh food and building on current initiatives to address social factors that influence health.

Doug McMillon, Walmart's chief executive officer, said the collaboration will use the strengths and complementary skill sets of the two companies "to accelerate access to quality care."

The first Walmart Health center opened in 2019 in an Atlanta suburb. In Arkansas, Walmart has a clinic in Elm Springs and one in Rogers.