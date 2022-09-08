Wind Surge 5, Naturals 0

Wichita's four-run first innings lifted it past the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Wednesday night at Riverfront Stadium in Wichita, Kan.

Wichita's first six battersm reached base safely. Aaron Sabato and Anthony Prato drove in two runs each to give the Wind Surge a 4-0 lead.

Northwest Arkansas starter Andrew Hoffman (2-4) was charged with all four runs and was removed from the game before the second inning.

DaShawn Keirsey Jr. drove in Wichita's fifth run with his eighth-inning RBI single to score Prato.

Wichita starter Kody Funderburk (9-5) pitched six scoreless innings to earn the win. He struck out 7 and allowed 1 walk and 4 hits.

C.J. Alexander was responsible for two of the Naturals' seven hits. He went 2 for 4 at the plate.