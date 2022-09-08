With message received, Domineck gets the point





FAYETTEVILLE -- Jordan Domineck did not get out to a great start in the University of Arkansas' training camp.

Early on, Coach Sam Pittman found a rep in practice where the transfer from Georgia Tech loafed, so he put it up on the screen and in a somewhat humorous way told the team, "Since 1902, this is the worst D-line rep I've ever seen."

Pittman said he also displayed a snap to the team on which the 6-3, 251-pound Domineck gave maximum energy to contrast the critique and "balance" things.

Domineck got the message. If he wanted to play for the Razorbacks, who open SEC play on Saturday at 11 a.m. against South Carolina (1-0), hustle was a must.

"I came in and I really didn't understand how they practiced, how they played, how they went about everything," Domineck said on Sam Pittman Live radio show Wednesday. "The entire energy, the atmosphere was different and I wasn't used to it. So it was really getting into that and just being able to work myself up to the standards they had. I had standards for myself, but they were nowhere near what the team had for me."

Domineck didn't sulk about being called out. He got serious about earning playing time.

"It was transforming, I can honestly say for me," he said on the radio show. "Not just physically, but mentally I was able to mature up a little bit and it's been working out so far and hopefully it keeps getting better."

The newcomer produced in the season-opener, flashing with a crucial 10-yard strip sack to swing momentum in Arkansas' favor late in a 31-24 win over No. 23 Cincinnati. Domineck beat left tackle James Tunstall with an inside spin move, hacked the ball free from quarterback Ben Bryant's blind side, then scooped it as he was being tackled by a Bearcats offensive lineman at the Cincinnati 49 early in the fourth quarter.

Domineck was asked Tuesday about the key play.

"Honestly, if we want to talk about that play, we have to talk about the entire defensive effort before," Domineck said. "Every defensive end that was coming in was getting good pass rush moving up the field, trying to get around the edge, giving it speed, speed, speed.

"So we were just setting it up for my perfect play. I was working speed on him, he finally opened up his hips, so I just decided to counter back with a spin move. It worked out in my favor and we were able to go in and I was able to make a play. It was just a good move."

Transfer receiver Jadon Haselwood, who was sitting in on the same interview, said "Execution" to describe Domineck's game-turning play.

"Execution, exactly," Domineck said. "It was just execution of stuff we work in practice every single day. Just keep working speed, speed, speed and then once you finally have him, you can counter back in."

Linebacker Bumper Pool praised Domineck's strip sack on game night.

"He goes upfield, hit them with a spin move back inside, strips the ball out, picks it up," Pool said. "It was a textbook defensive end play. Just stuff like that is going to be a part of our DNA. I was excited to see that flash the first game."

Pittman said Domineck immediately responded during camp by earning spots in his daily highlighted "good effort" plays immediately after the loaf.

"He's very talented," Pittman said in mid-August. "I think he's going to really help us."

Pittman was asked Wednesday about the Domineck moment in camp.

"From that day one, he started playing hard, and he always worked hard in the weight room when he was here. But he just didn't understand how we practice, and he does now," Pittman said. "And I thought he just started to improve, and improve and improve. Because he's always been athletic, but I'll give him all that credit because he understood what he would have to do here to get on the field."

Domineck's forced fumble was the seventh of his career, which he started at Georgia Tech in 2018. He forced three in both 2020 and 2021, when he was also racking up 14 tackles for loss and 7 1/2 sacks.

"I've been playing football for as long as I can remember, ever since I was able to walk," Domineck said. "I've just been playing, 'See ball, go get ball.'

"So you've got to have the perfect opportunity, where it just works out for you. Thankfully, it's been working out for me, and I know it's going to work out for more of my teammates, too."

Arkansas had a 2-1 advantage in takeaways against Cincinnati, with transfer cornerback Dwight McGlothern having a 51-yard interception return in the first quarter. McGlothern's big play set up Arkansas' first touchdown and Domineck's preceded the Hogs' last touchdown.

"I've seen a lot of people in practice just go for the strip sack every time," Domineck said. "Go for a strip, get the ball out and just pick it up. That's what I've been working on every day. Work on getting that ball out, getting turnovers, that's our main focus."

The Razorbacks got a ton of mileage from their transfers, particularly on defense. End Landon Jackson led the front with five tackles and added a half sack with senior Zach Williams. Linebacker Drew Sanders had a 6-yard sack among his five tackles. Tackle Terry Hampton had a tackle for loss among his three stops and played well enough to elevate his snap count. Safety Latavious Brini had five stops after subbing in for the injured Jalen Catalon and will be needed more on Saturday and in the coming weeks.

South Carolina Coach Shane Beamer praised the Razorbacks' defensive front.

"Yeah, they're disruptive," he said. "Coach [Barry] Odom does a great job coaching those guys. ... You don't quite know what they're going to be in. Are they going to be in a three down? Are they going to be in four down?

"They mix it up and game to game you don't quite know what you're going to get. So that makes it a challenge to prepare for to begin with. And then just their personnel. You see guys that ... they're really good up front, and then they've added two transfers I guess up front that made significant plays on Saturday."

Speaking specifically of Domineck's strip sack, Beamer said, "Yeah, absolutely a huge play. They've got a pass rush that we've got to be aware of and make sure we have a good plan for."

South Carolina offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield said the Razorback front will present a much different challenge than the stunt-filled Georgia State front that helped limit the Gamecocks to 79 rushing yards on 32 carries last week.

"They're much bigger than Georgia State," Satterfield said. "They've got length -- 6-4, 6-5, 300-pound guys. Their strength up front is going to be their length, their girth. Not as much of the moving and stemming and angling and doing all the stuff that we played last week. Just [got] to be able to move the line of scrimmage, make sure that we're getting a proper angle and staying on those angles.

"They play four down and they play three down. They may play a whole game in four down and then the next two games be all three down and then the next day be four down. So we've had to pull back a lot, which is probably good, in the run game, just because we can't rep it all versus all the different looks. Nice simple attack. Attack these guys and hopefully our O-line improves."





Senior defensive lineman Jordan Domineck (right) celebrates with teammates after strip-sacking Cincinnati quarterback Ben Bryant and recovering the fumble during the fourth quarter of the Razorbacks’ 31-24 season-opening victory Saturday at Reynolds Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville. Domineck’s forced fumble was the seventh of his career. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)





