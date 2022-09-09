100 percent violent

If you visualize Lady Justice, she holds not only a set of balancing scales, but also a sword. Justice is a double-edged concept not meted out delicately; she wields a Roman weapon of war to symbolize its dispensation.

Crimes warrant punishments, and crimes of heinous violence warrant severe punishments. This was true in colonial and early constitutional times in this country, as well as centuries before in all other nations.

It remains true today. But there are mighty forces at work to obscure that truth, and if possible, to cancel it.

The first of our most fundamental declared civil rights is life. All other rights descend from there; there can be no others if that first one is lost. Indeed, few things do more to damage, destroy and deny civil rights for American citizens than violent crime.

Nothing subverts social justice more injuriously. Nothing eviscerates economic viability so irreparably. Nothing corrodes faith in society as crudely.

Victims of violent crime suffer instantly, in the course of their attack, but violent criminals rarely face their punishments immediately. Victims recover privately; their attackers too often enjoy publicity.

Due process is an essential right, but it's frequently perverted in our justice system. Even when there is zero doubt and infallible evidence of guilt for a capital crime, our system gets bent over backward and contorted grotesquely to delay a death penalty.

In a perfect world, justice would occur instantaneously, like a "do unto others as you would have done to you" lightning bolt striking down a murderer just seconds after his crime.

In a civilized society devised by flawed humans, expedited justice takes time, but that time should vary greatly from case to case. Some cases, involving only shaky circumstantial evidence or dubious jailhouse snitch testimony, for instance, should proceed very slowly. In others, where guilt is never in question, the imposition of justice should be swift.

But the legal industry is overrun with zealots for whom active opposition to capital punishment is their holy grail. They can't see justice for their ideology, and they've lost empathy for victims.

The abduction and murder of a Memphis jogger last Friday is a reminder that violent crime isn't just an act. It's a process that usually includes pure, undiluted terror--a kind of incomprehensible "this can't be happening" shock and panic.

The suspect in custody charged with Eliza Fletcher's murder deserves his day in court, but he's had plenty of other days there already that didn't go his way. News reports detail a criminal record going all the way back to age 11.

From then until he was convicted of armed kidnapping for abducting a lawyer at gunpoint at age 16, he was arrested for burglary, theft, aggravated assault, violation of curfew, truancy, rape, evading arrest, and more.

Sentenced as a youth to time in the detention center, his case file included no mention of medical issues or mental illness, but he was listed as "100 percent violent."

Countless violent criminals fit that same characterization. Even as youths, their violence is irrepressible. Even after decades in prison, as with Eliza Fletcher's suspect, their violent disposition remains unfazed.

It should go without saying, and with easy agreement and understanding, that 100 percent violent criminals are incompatible with a free society. Our self-governing republic is built on respect for life, property and civil rights. Citizens who have no such respect, no restraint on their selfish desires, and who readily inflict physical force intended to hurt, harm or kill others in disobedience of the rule of law are a constant threat to public safety.

Another disturbing trait among violent criminals is their penchant for preying on weaker, more vulnerable victims. This typically translates into an unacceptable, atrociously sexist MO: violent men attacking and overpowering smaller women.

The full magnitude of their menace is demonstrated by the threat they pose even after they're behind bars. Homicides in state prisons tripled from 2008 to 2018, according to Bureau of Justice Statistics data. When violent criminals can't be controlled in a maximum security penitentiary environment, it's nothing less than irresponsibly reckless to release them into communities.

The recidivism rate (the percentage of convicted criminals arrested again after being released from incarceration) is off the charts for violent offenders. It's not a sure thing that every violent rapist, robber or killer let out of prison goes back to his savage ways, but the odds are so high that a gambler would get rich betting they would.

It's past time for prison reform. What's needed now is drastic prison restructuring that effectively separates violent criminals from society for every minute of their sentence, even if it means setting nonviolent offenders free.

Eliza Fletcher would be alive if her alleged killer had served his full sentence. The wife and mother of two deserved not only to live, but to live free from fear of violent monsters the justice system knows are out there, because it puts them there.

Another vastly overdue reform is more civil liability for parole personnel who release violent felons early. The law's teeth should encourage erring on the side of innocents, not convicts.

Dana D. Kelley is a freelance writer from Jonesboro.