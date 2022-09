Yellville, circa 1960: The National Wild Turkey Calling Contest and Turkey Trot Festival began in 1946 with the aid of the area branch of Veterans of Foreign Wars. In 1948, a pilot began to drop live turkeys from the air, supposedly to glide to the crowds below and be owned by whoever caught them. In 1989 the National Enquirer called the event "sick and bizarre." The dropping of the turkeys ended in 2018.

