Bentonville’s Water Tower Road to see partial closing

BENTONVILLE -- A partial street closing on Water Tower Road, north of Meadowbrook Drive to Southeast Sixth Street, will start today, according to a city news release.

The closing will run from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Saturday. It's because of road construction associated with the Water Tower/Southeast Eighth Street extension project.

Call Daniel Clardy, street manager, at 479-271-3130 for more information.

Roadway improvements to several subdivisions started Tuesday, according to the city.

Subdivisions and streets include Lochmoor, Edens Brooke, Oxford Ridge, White Oak Trails, Park Hill, Grammercy Park, Halifax, Bland Valley and John DeShields Boulevard.

Visit www.bentonvillear.com/434/Street-Department for a list of streets.