Board of trustees for UA approves $95M in bonds

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville will issue up to $95 million in bonds to pay for new construction projects and building renovations, following approval by the University of Arkansas System board of trustees on Thursday.

Payable over 30 years with an aggregate true interest cost not to exceed 5.25% and an underwriter discount not in excess of 0.25% of the par amount of the bonds, Tara Smith -- the system's chief financial officer -- said the money will fund:

• New construction of the Anthony Timberlands Center for Design and Materials Innovation and the Windgate Studio and Design Center.

• Renovation of the Fine Arts Center.

• Levels one and two of the David W. Mullins Library.

• Roof replacement for the Engineering Research Center.

Proceeds from a facility fee and a School of Art fee -- both of those are student fees -- will cover the bond repayment.

Bank of America will be the senior manager underwriter at a 70% liability, with underwriters Stephens Inc., and Crews & Associates -- both based in Little Rock and partners for this bid process -- given the option to be co-managers and split the remaining 30%, at 15% each.

If they decline the co-manager role, J.P. Morgan will be co-manager at a 30% liability.

The Underwriter Selection Committee recommended Bank of America be senior manager at 70% liability with J.P. Morgan as co-manager at 30% liability, but Trustee Morril Harriman made the motion that was ultimately approved unanimously after Trustee Ted Dickey suggested involving Stephens, Inc., and Crews & Associates.

The latter have partnered for "90% of the higher education bond offerings" in the state over the past decade, Dickey said.

"I'd like to reward Bank of America for coming in with an aggressive bid," said Trustee Ed Fryar, but he also wanted a role for Stephens, Inc., and Crews & Associates, since they have the potential to attract other bidders that Bank of America and/or J.P. Morgan might not.

By having Bank of America as senior manager at 70% liability and Stephens, Inc., and Crews & Associates evenly splitting the remaining 30% liability, "I don't believe this will cost the university any more money [than what was recommended by the Underwriter Selection Committee], and it could save money," Fryar said.

NEW RESEARCH UNIT

The UA is adding a new administrative unit within the College of Engineering beginning this fall, following approval by the trustees Thursday.

The Arkansas Integrative Metabolic Research Center is a new National Institutes of Health-funded Centers of Biomedical Research Excellence research center focused on understanding the role of cell and tissue metabolism in disease, development and repair through research involving advanced imaging, bioenergetics and data science, said interim Chancellor Charles Robinson.

Promoting and expanding cross-disciplinary biomedical research in metabolism is a main goal, and the hope is to increase membership in the Research Center while increasing a mass of researchers on this topic at the university over the next five years.

Kyle Quinn, a tenured associate professor in the Biomedical Engineering Department, will be the Research Center's director, and both undergraduate and graduate students conducting research at the center will be encouraged to present findings at annual symposiums, according to the University of Arkansas System.

Total annual costs for each of the next five years are estimated at just over $2 million, which will be covered by National Institutes of Health grants. But as the center expands, more funding streams should become available, which would sustain the center beyond the initial grant.