Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Friday, Sept. 9

Governor's Arts Awards deadline set

The Arkansas Arts Council is accepting nominations for the 2023 Governor's Arts Awards. Recipients are nominated by the public, then selected by an independent panel of arts professionals from around the state, according to a news release. Nominations are open in the following categories: Arts Community Development, Arts in Education, Corporate Sponsorship of the Arts, Folklife, Individual Artist, Patron and Lifetime Achievement. The nomination deadline is Sept. 9. Details: https://www.arkansasheritage.com/arkansas-art-council/aac-programs/governor's-arts-awards .

Beginning Friday, Sept. 9

Delta Celebration features Hollywood actress, entertainers

Discover Our Delta Celebration will highlight the area's rich history and achievements Friday and Saturday in downtown Pine Bluff. Hollywood actress Phyllis Yvonne Stickney will perform at 7 p.m. Friday at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas. Legendary Bluesman and Grammy winner Bobby Rush appears at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the UAPB Business Support Incubator. A documentary on Tail Dragger, a bluesman from Altheimer, occurs at 2 p.m. Saturday at ASC. These and other events at the celebration are presented by the Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission. All activities and performances affiliated with this event are free to the public. Food trucks will be on-site for food and beverage purchases. Details: www.ExplorePineBluff.com or (870) 534-2121.

Tour de Bluff set

Novel-T's will present Tour de Bluff 2022 Sept. 9-10 at Pine Bluff. Tour de Bluff is an annual bicycle-themed event produced and managed by Novel T's ad specialty gallery. In-person and virtual activities will be offered. To participate onsite, participants should register online at www.TourDeBluff.com. Click the "Event Day Registration" button and select a route. Sept. 9, from 3-6 p.m. at the Pine Bluff Library, 600 S. Main St., the Spoke-Ghetti Social will be held featuring the Tour de Bluff early packet pick-up session. The $10 spaghetti dinners will be provided by J & T Catering and the event will include activities and entertainment, according to Tour de Bluff's website. Check in and start will be at 601 Main St. beginning at 7 a.m. Sept. 10. Ride a selected route using safe riding practices, according to the website. Details: Novel T's, 866-933-6366 or www.TourDeBluff.com.

Underway

Tickets available for Murder on The Orient Express

Tickets for the production of "Agatha Christie's Murder on The Orient Express" are on sale at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas. The performances will be held Oct. 14-16 and 21-23. This Adam B. Robinson Jr. Black Box Theater production is adapted for the stage by Ken Ludwig. ASC Facilities Manager Martin Carty is the director. To purchase tickets, visit asc701.org/2022-season or call (870) 536-3375.

Saturday, Sept. 10

St. John to give away food

St. John AME Church, 1117 W. Pullen St., will give away food boxes to those in need Saturday from 9-11 a.m. or until all the food has been given out. State ID's are required to receive one box per family. Pickup will be in front of the church on Cherry Street. For safety reasons, recipients are asked to stay in their vehicles and open their trunks, according to a news release. To support this effort, people may mail financial support to: St. John AME Church-Feeding Ministry, 1117 W. Pullen St., Pine Bluff, Ark., 71601, or send electronically through Givelify St John AME Pine Bluff. People may contact Pearl Matlock at pearl1948@sbcglobal.net to volunteer.

Raven's Nest pantry to open

Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, 2507 Hill St., will open its Raven's Nest Food Pantry Sept. 10 from 8-9:30 a.m. or until all the food has been given away. Food will be handed out on a first come, first-served basis. Participants must bring a picture identification. The pantry is a U.S. Department of Agriculture distribution site and an equal opportunity provider, according to a news release.

Comic Book Design Workshop set

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas invites ages 13 and older to participate in a comic book design workshop with artist Riley Harrelson, from 2-4 p.m. Sept. 10. This workshop will take place at The ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St. The cost is $15 for members and $25 for nonmembers. "Interested in graphic novels, visual storytelling, illustration, or character design? There is great attention to detail that goes into designing the pages of a graphic novel. Learn how to create your own with the distinctive style associated with many popular superheroes," according to a news release. Registration is required at asc701.org, by calling (870) 536-3367, or visiting the center. For details, contact Kourtlynn Pinkins at kpinkins@asc701.org or (870) 395-7059.

Tinkerfest 2022 set at ASC

Patrons are invited to join the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas to celebrate the outdoors during Tinkerfest 2022, TinkerGarden from 1-3 p.m. Sept. 10 at The ARTSpace on Main's ART Yard, 623 S. Main St. ASC will be partnering with GSC Community Gardens to teach the community about composting and the process of developing soil. This free event also gives individuals the opportunity to gain hands-on experience on how to grow plants.

UAPB to host High School Day

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff will host High School Day at 3 p.m. Sept. 10. Activities will include college tours, a college fair, a football game, and a pre-game show featuring high school bands and UAPB's band, known as "M4" (the Marching Musical Machine of the Mid-South), according to a news release from the UAPB/AM&N National Alumni Association.

Preschool slates event

The Lily Pad Preschool Academy, 908 S. Cherry St., will host an open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 10. The free community event will include food, games, and other activities. Shanara D. Armstrong is the executive director.

TOPPS sets clinic for routine kids' shots

TOPPS, 1000 Townsend Park Drive, a non-profit community-based organization, will partner with Arkansas Children Hospital for a free vaccination clinic for children to receive routine vaccinations for back to school. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 10. TOPPS will distribute backpacks to students and food will be available at the event, according to a news release. ACH is hosting free immunization clinics to ensure all children are up to date on their routine vaccinations. Parents are asked to bring immunization records, but they're not required, according to the release.

Sunday, Sept. 11

New Community honors pastor, wife

New Community Church, 321 N. Birch St., will celebrate the 19th pastoral anniversary of the apostle and wife, Patrick and Janice Lockett, at 3 p.m. Sept. 11. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Willie Laws, pastor of New Morning Star Baptist Church at Altheimer. The theme will be "An anointed, an appointed apostle that is equipped to lead and teach his flock how to serve God with their whole heart."

New Jerusalem holds Women's Day

New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, 1317 Texas St., will observe its annual Women's Day at 11 a.m. Sunday. The guest speaker Robbie Williams of Rose Hill, Missionary Baptist Church. Special recognition will be made during the program to Felma Evans, Juanita Harris, Joyce Johnson, and Helen Watkins. The Rev. M. Kriston Wilson is pastor of New Jerusalem.

Art league sets meeting, demonstration

The Pine Bluff Art League will host its monthly meeting from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Building, 211 W. Third Ave. Artist Gary Owen will demonstrate a mix of painting techniques using watercolor and gauche. The league invites the community to attend. Refreshments will be served. Masks are encouraged. The league encourages members to bring art to be judged by their peers, according to a news release.

Monday, Sept. 12

TOPPS' programs to begin

TOPPS, 1000 Townsend Park Drive, a non-profit community-based organization, is opening enrollment for several programs, according to a news release. The following sessions begin Sept. 12 and will be held 3:30-5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday: After-school tutoring; Girls and Boys mentoring programs for ages 7-18; and Grab and Go food program for ages 5-18. Parents or guardians may enroll students starting at 10 a.m. Aug. 29 or Sept. 10. Details: TOPPS, (870) 850-6011.

Tuesday, Sept. 13

WH library to host parents' event

Help for Parents of Struggling Students will be held from 6-7 p.m. Sept. 13 at the White Hall Public Library. The presenter will be Melissa Hannah, a certified academic language therapist with a master's degree and other certifications, according to a news release. Hannah helps parents of struggling students understand their options with their school district and shares community resources that are available to help, according to the release. Children can play computer and board games during the program. Details: (870) 247-5064.

Covid shot clinic set at senior center

Covid-19 vaccines will be available at the Strachota Senior Citizens Center fro 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 13. AFMC (Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care), Arkansas Department of Health and Strachota are partnering to offer the free Pfizer vaccines to people ages 12 and older. First doses and booster shots will be available. No appointment is necessary. Although vaccines are free, participants are asked to bring their insurance cards if available. Participants are asked to bring their covid-19 vaccine card if they're requesting a second shot or booster. If they don't have cards they can contact the health department to obtain copies, according to a news release.

TOPPS to give away food

TOPPS, 1000 Townsend Park Drive, will hold its food distribution Sept. 13. Food will be given away from 10 a.m. until all food boxes are gone. Participants must be present to receive a food box, according to a news release.

Trinity Village sets style show, lunch

Trinity Village, 6400 Trinity Drive, will host a style show and luncheon at noon Sept. 13. The event will be held at the facility's Great Hall. Tickets are $20 and proceeds will go toward upgrading their entertainment center, according to the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce's newsletter. Details: (870) 879-8221.

Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 13

Ivy Center announces events

The Ivy Center for Education Inc. will host upcoming events. Sept. 13 – 6-7 p.m. -- A Career Development/Resume Building workshop will be presented by Cephoni Jackson and Tonya Mitchner on Zoom only. Sept. – 6-7 p.m. -- The Future Engineers Focus on Coding session will be held in person and on Zoom with Karl Walker, chairman of the UAPB Mathematics and Computer Science Department. The session will be held at The Generator. Sept. 27 – 6-7 p.m. -- The Jefferson County Teen and Young Adult Reproductive Educative Access and Life-Style Program will be held in person and on Zoom. The facilitator will be Laurell Hall and the location will be the Pine Bluff Main Library, 600 S. Main St. Masks are required for in-person events. For the Zoom log in, participants should email mattie1908@gmail.com.

Wednesday, Sept. 14

Boys & Girls Club sets golf event

The Boys & Girls Club of Jefferson County will host Golf Fore Kids, an annual 4-man scramble at the Pine Bluff Country Club on Oct. 14. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the scramble at 9 a.m. The registration fee is $400 per team and includes cart fee, a gift, and lunch. There will be a hole-in-one prize, games, raffle and other activities, according to a news release. The deadline is Oct. 7. Details: boysgirlsclubjc.org or info@boysgirlsclubjc.or or (870) 850-7500.

CMI hosts job fair at WH

Central Moloney Inc. will hold a job fair and career expo from 8 a.m. to noon and 2-7 p.m. Sept. 14 at the White Hall Community Center, 9801 Dollarway Road. The event seeks employees for all CMI positions including supervisors, entry level, skilled labor, welders, and data entry. Interviews will be held on site, according to the newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce. Participants should bring resumes.

New St. Hurricane sets Bible Study

New St. Hurricane Missionary Baptist Church, 3319 S. Ohio St., invites the community to attend its Christian Life School Bible Study starting Sept. 14. Two sessions will be held. From noon to 12:45 p.m., the venue will be the Albert King Fellowship Hall. From 6-6:45 p.m., class will be held at the Hurricane HYPE Center. Participants will dive into lessons from the life of David. The Rev. Derick Easter is the pastor.

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Column writers should have connections to Southeast Arkansas. Articles should be submitted by email to shope@pbcommercial.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.

Beginning Wednesday, Sept. 14

UAM Center sets marketing series

Helping small businesses increase their appeal to modern audiences is the goal of the Modern Marketing training series at the University of Arkansas at Monticello. The series will be presented in person and online by the Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center at UAM, according to news release. Presenter Deborah Deras of Los Angeles is an international speaker, author and marketing strategist. Topics include Grow Your Sales with Online Marketing, Sept. 14; Social Media Content Creation, Sept. 21; and Tik Tok for Small Business, Oct. 5. To register, visit asbtdc.org/uam-modern-marketing-series.

Thursday, Sept. 15

Event to introduce new doctors

Jefferson Regional Medical Center will sponsor an event to welcome its new physicians to the community. The gathering will be held from 5-7 p.m. Sept. 15 at the Pine Bluff Country Club, according to the newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce.

WH school board to meet

The White Hall School Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 15. The September meeting was changed from Sept. 13, according to a news release. Details: (870) 247-2002.

Beginning Thursday, Sept. 15

ASC hosts "How Money Works"

ASC will host a financial literacy course, "How Money Works," by Mark Goodlow Sr., who has been a financial analyst for 29 years, according to the news release. The event will be held from 5-7 p.m. Sept. 15 and 29, and Oct. 13 and 27 for ages 17 and older. To register for each session, visit asc701.org/adult-classes or call (870) 536-3375. The cost per session is $10 for ASC members; $15 for nonmembers. To sign up for the entire course, it's $40 for ASC members; and $60 for nonmembers. This course is a general introduction to the basic financial concepts that can help people overcome financial challenges and achieve their financial goals, the release said. Details: Kourtlynn Pinkins, ASC public programs coordinator, at kpinkins@asc701.org or (870) 395-7059.

Friday, Sept. 16

VFW to honor POWs

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4455, 1518 E. Harding Ave., and its auxiliary, invites the community to attend a special presentation of the Prisoners of War/Missing in Action Program from 6-7 p.m. Sept. 16. Light refreshments will be served, according to a news release. "Many are familiar with the POW Missing Man Table, but have you seen or heard the explanation of each item that is placed on the Table?" said Theresa Orso, president of VFW Auxiliary Post 4455. "The tradition of setting a separate table in honor of our prisoners of war and missing conrades has only been in place since the Vietnam War. The table is displayed to signify those that are missing ... are not forgotten."

New Hope pantry opens

New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 9605 U.S. 65 South at Moscow, will open its food pantry Sept. 16 from 10 a.m. to noon. Food will be given to households with children 18 years old and under through the TANF (Temporary Assistance for Needy Families) Program. Also, food will be available to anyone without restrictions with picture ID from the food pantry ministry. New Hope will hand out food on a first come, first served basis until it's all gone. The New Hope Food Pantry ministry is partnered with the Arkansas Food Bank TANF program. For pre-registration for the TANF Program call (870) 209-3711.

NAACP state conference set

The Arkansas State Conference of the NAACP will be held in person at Little Rock after more than two years, according to a news release. The Dr. Jerry Jewell Freedom Fund Banquet will be held at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 16 at Sheraton Four Points, 925 S University Ave., Little Rock. Fort Smith Mayor George B. McGill will be the keynote speaker. Banquet tickets are available for purchase for $40 per ticket or $400 per table. Details: Wanda V. Neal, banquet committee chair, (870) 540-7399 or wanda_v_neal@hotmail.com or Mary Liddell, (870) 643-2383 or marylddll@yahoo.com.

Saturday, Sept. 17

Free event addresses retirement issues

The Southeast Arkansas Financial Education Center Inc. will host a free 2022 retirement conference from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Monticello Branch Library. S.A.F.E. is a non-profit organization of Monticello, according to a news release. Topics will include Social Security, Medicare, social services, burial and life insurance, and retirement budgeting. The presenters will be JoAnn Trotter Lee, state Department of Human Services' Drew County administrator; Sharon Hampton, pre-need planning specialist; Christopher Allen, S.A.F.E. director; and Clarissa Pace, finance and marketing specialist and founder of S.A.F.E. Lou Lambert is the event coordinator. Registration is open and seating is limited to first come, first serve. Register at safecenterinc.org. The deadline for registration is Sept. 14.

House of Bread pantry opens

House of Bread Deliverance Church will open its pantry at the church's new location, 1501 W. Second Ave., on Sept. 17. Food will be handed out from 11 a.m. to noon or until all food boxes are gone, according to a news release.

Yoga in The Loft set

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas invites ages 13 and older to exercise and relax with certified yoga instructor Florence "FloEssence" Love every third Saturday of the month from 1:30-3 p.m. during Yoga in the Loft. The next session is on Sept. 17. The cost is is "pay-what-you-can" with $15 being recommended. This program takes place in the Loft Gallery at the ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St. Advanced registration is required at asc701.org/yoga or by calling (870) 536-3375. Participants may use provided yoga mats or bring their own. Please wear yoga-appropriate attire. Details: Kourtlynn Pinkins at kpinkins@asc701.org or (870) 395-7059.

Beginning Saturday, Sept. 17

Grand Prairie Festival of the Arts set

The Arts Center of the Grand Prairie will kick off the Grand Prairie Festival of the Arts from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 17 at the Stuttgart Chamber of Commerce. The festival highlights the programs of the Arts Center of the Grand Prairie at Stuttgart, according to news release. The public is also invited to the Art Walk featuring artists' displays set up in front of downtown merchants. The festival will accept youth and adult entries in the Visual Arts Category from noon to 5 p.m. Sept. 23 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 24 at the arts center, according to the Grand Prairie Arts Council. This professionally juried exhibit will be at the Arts Center of the Grand Prairie Oct. 3-27. An artists' reception and open house will be held from 5-6:30 p.m. Oct. 4. Details: www.grandprairiearts.com, artscenter001@gmail.com or (870) 673-1781.

VBS set at Bryant Street Park

St. Andrew Missionary Baptist Church and Shannon Road Baptist Church will hold Vacation Bible School at Bryant Street Park from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 17 and Oct. 8. Lunch will be provided eacch day. The theme is Returning to the Value of Life, according to a news release.

Tuesday, Sept. 20

Game on Main set

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas invites 5th-12th graders to Game on Main, a free twice monthly program at The ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St. The event will be held Sept. 20 from 3:30-6 p.m. Game on Main provides students with a space to finish up homework, socialize with friends, and express their creativity with a variety of games. No registration is required. For details, contact ASC Visitor Relations Coordinator Matthew Howard at mhoward@asc701.org or (870) 536-3375.

Thursday, Sept. 22

Foundation slates golf tourney

The Jefferson Regional Foundation will host its second annual golf tournament Sept. 22 at the Pine Bluff Country Club, according to the newsletter of the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce.To register or for sponsorship details, contact Laura Beth Shaner at (870) 541-7210 or shanerl@jrmc.org.

Taste of Southeast Arkansas set

The Taste of Southeast Arkansas will be held Sept. 22 at the Pine Bluff Country Club. The cocktail hour begins at 5:30 p.m. and the tasting starts at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $50 each, according to the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce newsletter. "Join us for an evening of delicious food as you enjoy samplings from chefs from across Southeast Arkansas. This event is put on by the Jefferson County Young Professionals Network," according to http://pinebluffchamber.chambermaster.com/ Details: Chamber: (870) 535-0110.

Friday, Sept. 23

Deadline set for storm drain artists

The Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Office and the Southeast Arkansas Stormwater Education Program are seeking artists to paint storm drain murals in Pine Bluff and White Hall. Sept. 23 is the application deadline, according to a news release. The main idea with the murals is that observers will stop to think about where water flows after it enters the storm drain. All painting supplies will be provided to the artist by the stormwater education program. For details or an application packet contact Kevin Harris at the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Office, (870) 534-1033 or klharris@uada.edu.

Saturday, Sept. 24

Seals Suicide Prevention sets gala

The community is invited to the D'Andre Seals Suicide Prevention Outreach Project Inaugural Gala on Sept. 24 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. A silent auction will begin at 5 p.m. and the gala starts at 6 p.m. Gala tickets are $50 per person. Tables are $400. A souvenir journal with advertising opportunities will be available. Ads are $100 for a full page, $50 for a half page, $40 for a fourth page and $25 for a business card. The attire is semi-formal. Lorenzo Lewis of The Confess Project will be the keynote speaker and the Rodney Block Collective will provide entertainment. Honorary co-chairs are Calvin and Janetta Booker, according to Stuff in The Bluff.com. The deadline for all purchases is Sept. 1. Details: Kenetta Ridgell, at (870) 818-7993. "The D'Andre Seals Suicide Prevention Outreach Project (DSOP) is a non profit, 501c3 organization," according to their Facebook page.

Weave and Unwind Workshop set

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will host Morgun Henson teaching the basic skills of weaving from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 24 at the ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St. Henson is ASC's communications and development coordinator. She will teach people to create a wall hanging step-by-step using weaving techniques: tabby weaving, soumak, rya, and more. The class is open to ages 21 and older and complimentary wine, beer, soda, water and coffee will be provided. The cost is $25 for members and $35 for nonmembers. Materials are included and no experience is necessary. Registration is required at asc701.org/adult-classes or by calling (870) 536-3367, or visiting in person.

Beginning Saturday, Sept. 24

ASC to host CrEATe Lab

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas's healthy cooking series CrEATe Lab is back for fall 2022. Ages 10-17 can participate in six sessions from 1-3 p.m. Saturdays, Sept. 24, Oct. 1, Oct. 8, Oct. 15, Oct. 22, Oct. 29. The cost is $35 for all six sessions with half scholarships available. To register, visit asc701.org/create-lab or call ASC at (870) 536-3375. Faith Anaya and her Kids Cook! team will instruct the series. For details, contact ASC Education Programs Manager Shakeelah Rahmaan at srahmaan@asc701.org or call (870) 536-3375.

Beginning Monday, Sept. 26

Generator plans 3rd grade math contest

All 3rd graders are invited to participate in a math competition at 5 p.m. Sept. 26, Oct. 24, and Nov. 28 at The Generator, 435 S. Main St., according to the newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce. Prizes will be awarded. Registration is available at HTTPS://FORMS.GLE/HFEVFA8TLQ8L68WBA . Details: (870) 663-0200.

Wednesday, Sept. 28

Simmons Oak Park sets celebration

Simmons Bank will hold a re-opening ribbon cutting at its Oak Park branch, 2628 W. 28th Ave., at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 28. The community is invited to attend the event and light refreshments will be provided. The ribbon will be cut with the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce Redcoats, according to the Chamber newsletter.

Beginning Thursday, Sept. 29

United Way plans kick off, events

The United Way announces upcoming events: United Way's annual campaign kick off will be held at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 29 at the Pine Bluff Country Club, according to the newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce. The Day of Caring will begin at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 30 at Martin Luther King Jr. Park. The day includes planting trees and shrubs, repairing planters, painting, a picnic table set up and reading box with books. The event will also include a food drive and participants should deliver all food items to the Day of Caring site to be presented to Neighbor to Neighbor. On Sept. 30, a virtual all day session will be held and participants should post a picture on social media of their acts of kindness.

Friday, Sept. 30

United Way Day of Caring set

The United Way of Southeast Arkansas is planning its annual Day of Caring on Sept. 30. The agency is partnering with the Pine Bluff Parks & Recreation Department for the event, according to the United Way website. Day of Caring is a community-wide effort that brings together volunteers and local businesses to provide short-term, project-focused volunteer service with non-profit and public agencies. To volunteer or for more details, visit https://www.uwseark.org/

Homegrown by Heroes scholarship available

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture extended the deadline to apply for the Homegrown by Heroes scholarship. The award provides $1,000 to veterans and active military personnel to attend the Farm School at the Center for Arkansas Farm and Food at Fayetteville. Applications are due Sept. 30 and are available at: agriculture.arkansas.gov/arkansas-department-of-agriculture-programs/. Funding for the scholarship is provided by Farm Credit. The scholarships are affiliated with Homegrown By Heroes, a state agriculture department program that helps farmer veterans market their local agricultural products by labeling them as veteran-produced. Details: arkansasgrown.org/homegrown-by-heroes/

Through Friday, Sept. 30

LIHEAP available for utility aid

Officials with the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) began accepting applications July 25 for help with summer cooling bills, including those from Entergy Arkansas and other utilities. This assistance will be available through Sept. 30 or until funds run out. LIHEAP is funded through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and is designed to lower the energy burden for low-income households, according to a news release from Entergy. The program is offered in all 75 counties through community-based organizations. Details: https://www.adeq.state.ar.us/energy/assistance/caad.aspx .

Fire suppression applications available

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture's Forestry Division is accepting applications for Wildland Fire Suppression Kits through Sept. 30. The forestry division received $293,600 through a U.S. Forest Service grant to provide 89 kits this year to rural volunteer fire departments across the state, according to a news release. Rural volunteer fire departments interested in applying should apply online and the applications is available at cognitoforms.com/ArkansasAgriculture1/ApplicationForWildlandFireSuppressionKit. Paper applications are available upon request. Details: Kathryn Mahan-Hooten at Kathryn.mahan@agriculture.arkansas.gov, (501)679-3183 or agriculture.arkansas.gov/forestry/rural-fire-protection-program/.

Beginning Friday, Sept. 30

SEA Fair, livestock show set

The Southeast Arkansas District Fair and Livestock Show will be held at Pine Bluff's Hestand Stadium Sept. 30-Oct. 2. A carnival and midway by El Dorado's Johnson Brothers will come Oct. 12-15, said Greg Bolin, president of the South Arkansas Livestock Association. The 2022 district fair, which welcomes entrants from about 19 counties, will kick off with the showing of cattle, sheep and rabbits on Sept. 30, continue with swine and poultry shows on Oct. 1 and finish with dairy goats on Oct. 2. Unlike in past years, no rodeo or parade will be held in conjunction with the fair.

Beginning Saturday, Oct. 1

Blues concerts on tap for downtown

The Port City Blues Society will host "Blues By Budweiser," live blues concerts on the first Saturday of each month through February 2023 at RJ's Sports Grill & Bar, 128 S. Main St. The doors open at 7 p.m. and music begins at 8 p.m. Port City Blues Society members are admitted for free. There's a $5 cover charge for nonmembers, according to a news release. Performers include Oct. 1 -- Deak Harp Duo; Nov. 5 -- Kent Burnside; Dec. 3 -- Charlotte Taylor and Gypsy Rain; Jan. 7, 2023 -- Sean Bad Apple; and Feb. 4, 2023 -- Arkaholics. Details: portcitybluessociety.com or facebook.com/PCBluesSociety.

Beginning Wednesday, Oct. 5

St. Joseph to honor covid victims, front-line staff

St. Joseph Catholic Church, 412 W. Sixth Ave., will hold services honoring covid victims and front-line workers, according to a news release. Oct. 5 -- at 5:30 p.m., the church will host a service honoring everyone in the community who lost their lives to covid-19. "If you would like to bring a photo of your loved one, we would gladly display them at the front of the church. Please have them in a frame," a spokesman said. Oct. 12 -- at 5:30 p.m., St. Joseph is honoring all the healthcare and front line workers of the community who have come to the aid of those in need and saved so many lives. "We would love to see you and all your family on these days," the spokesman said. Details: St. Joseph Church, (870) 534-4701.

Beginning Thursday, Oct. 13

NAACP plans meetings

The Pine Bluff NAACP Branch will hold its general membership meeting in person at 6 p.m. Oct. 13 at Eighth Avenue Baptist Church, 1200 W. Eighth Ave. The nominating committee will make its report and the members will elect the election supervisory committee. On Nov. 10, the election of officers and at-large members of the executive committee will take place at Eighth Avenue Baptist Church. Polls will be open from 3-7 p.m., according to the news release.

Christian Leadership event set

New Home Missionary Baptist Church, 3000 S. Orange St., will host the Consolidated St. Marion Baptist District Association's annual Christian Leadership Conference from 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 17. The class courses and registration information are online at www.consolidatedstmarion.com. The last day for registration is Oct. 14.

Friday, Oct. 21

NAACP plans annual banquet

The Pine Bluff Branch of the NAACP will present its 30th Dove Freedom Fund Banquet, in person, at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 21 at the Pine Bluff Convention. The keynote speaker will be Jackie Harris, circuit judge-elect for 11th West Judicial District of Arkansas, 4th Division, Sub District 11w.1, according to Stuff in The Bluff.com. The attire is semi-formal. The cost of the banquet is $40 per person. Tables are available for $400. The deadline to purchase tickets and tables is Oct. 11. To purchase tickets, tables or for more details, contact event chairmen Sharon Sergeant at (870) 718-4164 or Marikka Bender at (256) 513-1667, or NAACP President Wanda V. Neal at (870) 536-3141.

Through Saturday, Oct. 22

ASC to open Casiano exhibit

A new exhibition filled with unique portraits by Batesville-based artist Eliseo Casiano is open at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas. ASC will host the Color, Faces, People exhibit in the William H. Kennedy Jr. Gallery through Oct. 22. Details: asc701.org or eliseocasiano.com.

Wednesday, Oct. 26

Cancer survivorship lunch set

Pretty in Pink, Celebrating Survivorship Luncheon, will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Pine Bluff Country Club. Tickets are $50 and proceeds benefit the Jefferson Regional Breast Center. Tickets are available by contacting Laura Beth Shaner at (870) 541-7210. Sponsors at Jefferson Regional Medical Center and Relyance Bank, according to the newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Through Thursday, Oct. 27

Conservation education grants available

The Arkansas Economic Development Commission's Division of Rural Services will award $808,146.04 to Arkansas schools and educators to support conservation education programs in the 2022-23 school year. Grant funds come from wildlife fines collected by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, according to a news release. Any school or conservation district in Arkansas may apply through Oct. 27. Details: https://www.arkansasedc.com/Rural-Services/division/grants/wildlife-education-grant.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Pink Out 5K set

The Pink Out 5K run will be held Oct. 29. Registration packets are available at Jefferson Regional Wellness Centers at Pine Bluff and White Hall, according to the newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce. Details: (870) 541-7890.

Through Saturday, Nov. 5

ASC displays Art League exhibition

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will host the annual Pine Bluff Art League Juried Exhibition through Nov. 5. Juried by artist Virmarie DePoyster, the show will consist of selected works from members of the league.

Through Thursday, Dec. 1

Leadership PB nominations open

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for the Leadership Pine Bluff Class of 2023. Leadership Pine Bluff is a formal program to identify, inform and motivate emerging leaders, according to the Chamber newsletter. The group meets one day each month from January through September. During the sessions, participants network, develop, and learn more about industries and non-profits in the region. The cost of the program is $575 plus a $35 non-refundable application fee. Completed applications must be returned to the Chamber by Dec. 1. To nominate a candidate from one's business or organization, visit https://files.constantcontact.com/91329166001/2ba7c78a-6e23-4db7-a093-56e2c035fd00.pdf?rdr=true . Details: Jennifer Kline at jennifer@jeffersoncountyalliance.com or call the Chamber at (870) 535-0110.

Underway

Farmer's Market open Saturdays

The Farmer's Market at Saracen Landing, 200 Lake Saracen Drive, will be open each Saturday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to the Pine Bluff Parks and Recreation Department's Facebook page.

Covid-19 vaccines, testing available

The Arkansas Department of Health, various pharmacies and healthcare providers offer the covid-19 vaccine, tests and other information about coronavirus. Details: Call the Arkansas Department of Health at (800) 985-6030, visit the website at healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-vaccination-plan or contact area medical professionals, according to spokesmen.

Tuesdays

Unity Christian offers free financial classes

Unity Christian Fellowship Church (UCFC), 2712 S. Bay St., invites the community to its free Small Business and Personal Financial Education classes at 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Recent subjects included "The Importance of Having a Financial Plan" and "Financial Literacy," according to Stuff in the Bluff website. "You cannot afford to miss out on these life-changing classes. We are practicing social distancing and will have hand sanitizer wipes available," according to the site. Anthony Armstrong is the senior pastor. Details: unitychristianfellowship@live.com or (870) 329-1182.