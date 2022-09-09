Cardinals’ battery ties record but Nats collect win

ST. LOUIS -- Yadier Molina homered twice on a day he paired with St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright to tie the major league record of 324 starts by a battery in an 11-6 loss to the Washington Nationals on Thursday.

Alex Call had four hits and five RBI for Washington, including a three-run home run off James Naile in the ninth.

"Guys are stingy with throwing balls down the middle here, there's no doubt about that, but they still throw them," Call said. "They still throw pitches that you can hit, so just being able to adjust and being ready for it no matter what, that's the key."

Wainwright and Molina matched the mark set by Detroit's Mickey Lolich and Bill Freehan from 1963-75.

"It's been a good run," Wainwright said. "He's an incredible teammate, friend, and partner in crime. We've been together for a long time. So, you know, we got to finish strong."

Molina hit a two-run home run into the third deck in left field in the third and a shot just over the wall in the fourth. It was the ninth career multi-home run game for Molina and his first since April 17, 2021, at Philadelphia.

"We're in a good position, we're having fun," Molina said.

Wainwright allowed four runs and nine hits in five innings. It was the second-straight subpar start for Wainwright, who said his mechanics are off.

"The timing of the upper and lower half are just totally off," Wainwright said. "So throwing a lot of middle pitches, throwing a lot of pitches a foot outside you can't swing at, falling behind way too many accounts."

Cardinals Manager Oliver Marmol has confidence that Wainwright will make the necessary adjustments quickly.

"I just sat down with our pitching guys and walked through it," Marmol said. "We'll address it in his next pen and go from there, but we're in a good spot."

The 41-year-old Wainwright and 40-year-old Molina got a standing ovation from the crowd of 40,437 as they made their way in from the bullpen moments before first pitch, and another after the top of the first inning. Wainwright and Molina are on track to break the record at home against Milwaukee on Sept. 14.

"Just to do it with him and we're going to do it here at Busch, it's going to be special for us," Molina said.

The pair have totaled 13 All-Star Game appearances, and the Cardinals have reached the postseason in 11 of the 17 seasons the two have been on the roster.

BREWERS 2-4, GIANTS 1-2 Garrett Mitchell hit an RBI double and Milwaukee withstood Freddy Peralta's early exit to beat San Francisco and complete a doubleheader sweep. In the opening game, Corbin Burnes (10-6) struck out 14 and allowed three hits in eight shutout innings. Peralta left the second game due to fatigue in his right shoulder after walking Tommy La Stella to lead off the third inning. The Brewers led 3-0 at the time. Milwaukee's Peter Strzelecki (2-1) pitched two innings of scoreless relief to get the win in the second game.

MARLINS 6, PHILLIES 5 Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins' two-base error allowed Miami to tie the game in the ninth and Brian Anderson's followed with an RBI single that sent the Marlins past Philadelphia and snapped their nine-game losing streak. Philadelphia led 5-4 when Garrett Cooper led off the ninth with a double off David Robertson (4-3). Joey Wendle, who homered earlier, slapped a pitch down the line that Hoskins failed to snag, and the ball rolled into right field as pinch-runner Bryan De La Cruz scored. Avisail Garcia walked, and Anderson hit a go-ahead single to right.

REDS 4, CUBS 3 Jonathan India hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the ninth inning to lift Cincinnati past Chicago. Diaz (6-2) got five outs for the victory. Ian Gibaut worked around a hit in the ninth for his first save.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

TWINS 4, YANKEES 3 Carlos Correa responded to booing Yankees fans with a tiebreaking, two-run home run in the eighth inning, and Minnesota beat New York to avoid a four-game sweep.





Thursday’s games

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Washington 11, St. Louis 6

Cincinnati 4, Chicago Cubs 3

Milwaukee 2-4, San Francisco 1-2

Miami 6, Philadelphia 5

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Minnesota 4, NY Yankees 3

Chicago White Sox at Oakland, (n)





St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina tips his cap after hitting his second home run of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals during the fourth inning Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in St. Louis. Molina also homered in the second. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

