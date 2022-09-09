Cardinals not shying away from big names

Two games in, Dollarway has yet to score its first win of the football season.

Coach Martese Henry has made no apologies for the tall order the Cardinals (0-2) have faced in the nonconference slate, losing a 36-6 opener at home to 3A semifinalist Booneville and then taking a 47-0 fall at Texarkana last Friday.

"We've gained a lot," Henry said, referring to the positives in playing tougher talent. "We've seen who can do what position-wise because with a younger team, we wanted to see what they looked like against quality competition. With a lot of sophomores, we wanted them to gain quality game-time experience. It's some bright spots we can pull from both situations."

It's not getting easier for the Cardinals of Conference 3A-6. This Friday, they'll host their second straight 5A-South opponent, the defending conference champion Camden Fairview Cardinals (1-1). And if that's not enough, after an off-date, 3A fourth-ranked Rison (2-0) will start off Dollarway's conference slate Sept. 23 at Cardinal Stadium.

Going against opponents from a higher classification hasn't haunted Dollarway because everyone on its 38-man roster has been getting an opportunity to play, Henry said. That gives him a good evaluation to build his depth chart for the start of 3A-6 play.

"We're pretty confident," Henry said. "We're not in over our heads, but at the same time, we have an even-keel mindset. It's a tall task, but we're up for a challenge. Guys have been working hard and having positive attitudes. It's been pretty much upbeat."

Fairview, which lost to eventual 5A state runner-up White Hall last November, rebounded from a 41-21 home loss to 4A top-ranked Arkadelphia with a 39-21 win at longtime rival El Dorado last Friday.

"To be honest, we weren't far off in the Arkadelphia game," first-year Fairview Coach Nick Vaughn said. "We turned the ball over five times. Any time you do that, it's really hard to overcome when you're playing such a good football team. In my opinion, if they're not in the state title game, they must have gotten somebody hurt or the wheels fell off the wagon. They're that good."

But for a team dealing with growing pains similar to Dollarway in terms of experience, Vaughn's Cardinals answered the bell against El Dorado. Fairview has only 19 seniors on its roster, but not all of them are playing.

"As you would expect, between our first and second games, we had a lot of growth, a lot of maturing a little bit," Vaughn said. "We had a chance to make corrections. It was a rivalry game for us, so there was a lot of energy involved. I don't know that we'll have a better crowd unless we're playing in the finals, to be honest with you."

Sophomore Trent Haygood collected about 215 all-purpose yards and 4 touchdowns against El Dorado, according to Vaughn, and will be a key player for Dollarway to try and contain, as will senior quarterback and University of Arkansas baseball commit Martavius Thomas.

The way to slow down Fairview, Henry said, is through alignment and assignment and cutting down on missed tackles, which he said hurt Dollarway against Texarkana.

"You want to get right there in position, so we've been working on tackling drills," Henry said. "We've definitely got to get lined up correctly, and I'm confident we can slow them down."

If the host Cardinals are going to generate more points, Henry says they'll have to execute and sustain blocks better on offense. He's looking for senior quarterback D'marion Wallace to throw the ball more, but he wants his backfield led by senior Jayvian Cain to establish the run.

Fairview's defense will counter with senior defensive end Kameron Easttam -- who "plays with a motor unlike anyone I've seen" and junior down safety Jabari Lockhart.

Vaughn expects Dollarway's offense to present some aspects Fairview hasn't seen yet this season, which makes Friday's road game a good challenge for his growing ballclub in their own right.

"It'll be good for us to see some guys who can run, similar to El Dorado," Walters said. "El Dorado had a lot of team speed. Dollarway has the same. For us, it's going to be a different environment, a little bit more of a road game because Dollarway's a little bit more down the highway. It'll be a good test for our kids. It's an hour-and-a-half, two hours away. We've gotta handle the transition, any hiccups we may have, first big road game out of our element a little bit, will be important to see."