Church News

NEW COMMUNITY CHURCH, 321 N. Birch St., will celebrate the 19th pastoral anniversary of the apostle and wife, Patrick and Janice Lockett, at 3 p.m. Sunday. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Willie Laws, pastor of New Morning Star Baptist Church at Altheimer. The theme will be "An anointed, an appointed apostle that is equipped to lead and teach his flock how to serve God with their whole heart."

NEW JERUSALEM MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 1317 Texas St., will observe its annual Women's Day at 11 a.m. Sunday. The guest speaker Robbie Williams of Rose Hill Missionary Baptist Church. Special recognition will be made during the program to Felma Evans, Juanita Harris, Joyce Johnson, and Helen Watkins. The Rev. M. Kriston Wilson is pastor of New Jerusalem.

NEW HOME MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 3000 S. Orange St., will host the Consolidated St. Marion Baptist District Association's annual Christian Leadership Conference from 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 17. The class courses and registration information are online at www.consolidatedstmarion.com. The last day for registration is Oct. 14.

NEW ST. HURRICANE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 3319 S. Ohio St., invites the community to attend its Christian Life School Bible Study starting Sept. 14. Two sessions will be held. From noon to 12:45 p.m., the venue will be the Albert King Fellowship Hall. From 6-6:45 p.m., class will be held at the Hurricane HYPE Center. Participants will dive into lessons from the life of David. The Rev. Derick Easter is the pastor.

PILGRIM MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 2507 Hill St., will open its Raven's Nest Food Pantry Saturday from 8-9:30 a.m. or until all the food has been given away. Food will be handed out on a first come, first-served basis. Participants must bring a picture identification. The pantry is a U.S. Department of Agriculture distribution site and an equal opportunity provider, according to a news release.

ST. JOHN AME CHURCH, 1117 W. Pullen St., will give away food boxes Saturday from 9-11 a.m. or until all the food has been given out. State ID's are required. Pickup will be in front of the church on Cherry Street. For safety reasons, recipients should stay in their vehicles and open their trunks, according to a news release. People may mail financial donations to St. John AME Church-Feeding Ministry, 1117 W. Pullen St., Pine Bluff, Ark., 71601, or send electronically through Givelify St John AME Pine Bluff. People may contact Pearl Matlock at pearl1948@sbcglobal.net to volunteer.

NEW HOPE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 9605 U.S. 65 South at Moscow, will open its food pantry Sept. 16 from 10 a.m. to noon. Food will be given to homes with children 18 years old and under through the TANF (Temporary Assistance for Needy Families) Program. The church pantry will also give away food to anyone without restrictions with picture ID. Food will be distributed on a first come, first served basis until it's all gone. The New Hope Food Pantry ministry is partnered with the Arkansas Food Bank TANF program. For pre-registration for the TANF Program call (870) 209-3711.

HOUSE OF BREAD DELIVERANCE CHURCH, will open its pantry at the new location, 1501 W. Second Ave., on Sept. 17. Food will be handed out from 11 a.m. to noon or until all food boxes are gone, according to a news release.

ST. JOSEPH CATHOLIC CHURCH, 412 W. Sixth Ave., will hold services honoring covid victims and front-line workers. On Oct. 5 -- at 5:30 p.m., the church will recognize residents who died from covid-19. "If you would like to bring a photo of your loved one, we would gladly display them at the front of the church. Please have them in a frame," a spokesman said. On Oct. 12 -- at 5:30 p.m., St. Joseph is honoring all the healthcare and area front-line workers who have come to the aid of those in need and saved so many lives. Details: St. Joseph Church, (870) 534-4701.

