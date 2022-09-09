The world in brief: Climate fix will help Pakistan, U.S. told

Climate fix will help Pakistan, U.S. told

ISLAMABAD -- Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif told an American diplomat on Thursday that the world should step up its fight against climate change to avoid more deadly flooding in the impoverished Islamic nation, the government said.

Sharif made the comment in a meeting with Derek Chollet, a senior State Department official visiting Islamabad to assess damages and arrange for aid in the wake of floods that have killed 1,391 people, affected 3.3 million people and made more than a half-million homeless.

According to the statement, Chollet "affirmed that the U.S. would stand by Pakistan in the wake of this immense challenge, extend vital support, and help affected people rebuild their lives and communities."

The meeting came a day ahead of the first American plane expected to bring supplies to Pakistan. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is also to arrive in Pakistan today to visit flood-hit areas.

Guterres' trip comes less than two weeks after he issued an appeal for $160 million in emergency funding to help millions affected by record-breaking floods that have caused at least $10 billion in damages.

Panicked refugees drowning, U.N. told

JUBA, South Sudan -- Frantic civilians are drowning as they flee new fighting in South Sudan and perhaps hundreds have died in the attacks, the United Nations said Thursday.

"Initial reports describe unimaginable scenes of Adidiang (town) set ablaze, humanitarian structures established as recent as two weeks ago destroyed and civilians fleeing the fighting by canoes and boats, leading to several people drowning," the U.N. peacekeeping mission said in a statement.

South Sudan has struggled with violence between armed groups in the years since civil war ended in 2018. Thousands of people have been displaced since mid-August by fighting in and around the town of Tonga in Upper Nile state. On Wednesday, fighting broke out near Adidiang, where thousands of displaced people had taken refuge.

According to unconfirmed reports nearly 300 people have been killed in the attacks, the U.N. said.

"This kind of violence, in an area hosting displaced civilians, is unconscionable," said the U.N. humanitarian coordinator for South Sudan, Sara Beysolow Nyanti.

India, China retreat from flash point

NEW DELHI -- Indian and Chinese soldiers began pulling back from one of the key friction points on their disputed border on Thursday as part of efforts to lower tensions in a more than two-year standoff that has sometimes led to deadly clashes, India's defense ministry said.

"The Indian and Chinese troops in the area of Gogra-Hotsprings have begun to disengage in a coordinated and planned way, which is conducive to the peace and tranquility in the border areas," the ministry said in a statement.

The disengagement followed a 16th round of commander-level talks between the two countries in July, it said.

There was no immediate comment by the Chinese government.

There are three key friction points between the countries, at Depsang, Pangong and Gogra-Hotsprings. Some disengagement of troops occurred last year from the Pangong Tso sector.

The two countries have stationed tens of thousands of soldiers backed by artillery, tanks and fighter jets along the unofficial border, called the Line of Actual Control. In June 2020, 20 Indian troops were killed in a clash with Chinese soldiers involving clubs, stones and fists along the disputed border. China said it lost four soldiers.

S. Korea pitches family reunions to North

SEOUL, South Korea -- South Korea's new government on Thursday proposed a meeting with North Korea to discuss a resumption of reunions of families separated since the 1950-53 Korean War, despite long-strained ties between the rivals over the North's nuclear weapons program.

Family reunions are a highly emotional humanitarian issue because they involve people in their 80s and older who are desperate to see their long-lost relatives before they die. But North Korea, which often uses such reunions as a bargaining chip in dealings with South Korea, is unlikely to accept the offer because it has steadfastly rebuffed Seoul's and Washington's offers to resume talks on its nuclear program and other issues while focusing instead on developing its weapons technology.

"The South and the North should confront the painful parts of the reality. We must solve the matter before the term 'separated families' disappears," Unification Minister Kwon Youngse said in a televised briefing. "We hope that responsible officials of the two sides will meet in person as soon as possible for a candid discussion."

South Korea later tried several times to send a message about the dialogue offer via a cross-border communication channel, but North Korea didn't accept the messages, according to the Unification Ministry, which is responsible for relations between the two countries.

The South Korean overture came two days before Chuseok, the thanksgiving holiday celebrated in both Koreas.



