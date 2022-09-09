Clinton runs past Little Rock Hall





Little Rock Hall scored first to take a 6-0 lead over Clinton on Thursday night.

The next time the Warriors put points on the scoreboard, they were cutting into a more than 20-point deficit-- and one that would quickly balloon to nearly 40.

Clinton leaned heavily on its running game to beat Little Rock Hall 57-20 at Scott Field in Little Rock.

Clinton (3-0, 1-0 4A-4) received the opening kickoff and drove inside Hall's 30-yard line. Quarterback Jobe Chalk attempted his first pass, a short out to Brody Emberton, but Hall's Myles House punched the ball free and fell on it to win possession.

Two plays later, Hall quarterback Jakorei Foreman-Carter found Cameron Marable past the Clinton defense for a 70-yard score. Following a failed 2-point conversion. Hall (0-2, 0-1) led 6-0.

Clinton responded by scoring 30 consecutive points. Landon Rose rushed for two of those touchdowns, while Zane Widener caught one touchdown pass and finally Bryston Venable rushed for one to make it 30-7.

With an offense that provides plenty of opportunities to all of its members in the backfield, Clinton saw five players score offensive touchdowns. Rose (3) and Widener (2) both had multiple scores.

"That makes it hard on defense. They got to play the whole field," Clinton Coach Chris Dufrene said.

The running game was where Clinton found the bulk of its success, but it couldn't have gotten into the position to find that success without a near-perfect special teams display.

The one lapse in special teams play from Clinton resulted in Hall's second touchdown -- a kickoff return score by freshman Vance Cunningham to make it 30-12.

Clinton quickly responded with a long return of its own, taking the ball down to Hall's 3. Rose found the end zone for the third time one play later to bring Clinton's lead back to 37-12.

"[It] couldn't have been any worse of a start," Dufrene said. "But I loved the way our kids responded. [They] got down in a big game and came back and took care of business. It's always good to see how they're going to respond. We didn't just fall over and die, so I'm proud of them."

The Yellowjackets weren't done with their first-half scoring. On Clinton's next drive, Widener took off from his own half to score his second touchdown and make the score 44-12.

Brody Emberton returned a punt for a touchdown just before halftime to bring Clinton's lead to 50-12.

"Momentum swings in football, especially high school football, are big and they had a little momentum swing, and then we get it back in our favor and didn't really give it back," Dufrene said,

Thursday night's game wasn't just the second of the season for Hall. It was the Warriors' second game back from a year of playing 8-man football, and it showed.

The Warriors weren't overwhelmed physically, but when injuries started to arise, the depth of a roster made up mostly of underclassmen didn't stack up to that of Clinton's.

Clinton was able to put in a large number of backups in the second half.

Each team scored once in the second half. Marable hauled in his second score from Foreman-Carter and then Clinton's Kamron Scott got his first rushing touchdown to make it 57-12.

"We got to rest some guys. We got to keep them healthy. [We're] going into conference play 1-0 now. So we're the first win in the conference," Dufrene said with a chuckle.









