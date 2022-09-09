Free event addresses retirement issues

The Southeast Arkansas Financial Education Center Inc. will host a free 2022 retirement conference from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Monticello Branch Library.

S.A.F.E. is a non-profit organization of Monticello, according to a news release.

Topics will include Social Security, Medicare, social services, burial and life insurance, and retirement budgeting.

The presenters will be JoAnn Trotter Lee, state Department of Human Services' Drew County administrator; Sharon Hampton, pre-need planning specialist; Christopher Allen, S.A.F.E. director; and Clarissa Pace, finance and marketing specialist and founder of S.A.F.E. Lou Lambert is the event coordinator.

According to Allen, studies show there are many people who are not prepared for a healthy retirement. Retirement planning begins the day a person earns their first dollar.

The mission of the S.A.F.E. Center is to engage, enrich and empower families for financial success, fulfilling careers, healthy lifestyles and well-balanced relationships.

Registration is open and seating is limited to first come, first served. Register at safecenterinc.org. The deadline for registration is Sept. 14.

Agency plans lunch menu

The Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas is serving lunches from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays at the senior centers. Lunches available next week include:

Sept. 12 -- Ham and spinach sandwich, salad with low fat dressing, Hawaiian fruit, bread stick, and milk.

Sept. 13 -- Open face roast beef with gravy over white bread, mashed potatoes, green beans, dump cake, and milk.

Sept. 14 -- Chef's salad, low fat dressing, Mandarin oranges, crackers, cookie, and milk.

Sept. 15 -- Smothered meatballs with noodles, corn, Brussels sprouts bread, pineapples, and milk.

Sept. 16 -- Marinated chicken breast, peas, stewed tomato, cake, and milk.

Details: Strachota Senior Citizens Center, (870) 543-6323.

Homegrown by Heroes scholarship available

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture extended the deadline to apply for the Homegrown by Heroes scholarship. The award provides $1,000 to veterans and active military personnel to attend the Farm School at the Center for Arkansas Farm and Food at Fayetteville.

Applications are due Sept. 30 and are available at: agriculture.arkansas.gov/arkansas-department-of-agriculture-programs/. Funding for the scholarship is provided by Farm Credit.

The scholarships are affiliated with Homegrown By Heroes, a state agriculture department program that helps farmer veterans market their local agricultural products by labeling them as veteran-produced.

Visit arkansasgrown.org/homegrown-by-heroes/ for details on Homegrown by Heroes and to find veterans' products.