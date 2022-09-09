Congratulations on your new position

Great to hear the good news, that you have a new position. I know you have been searching for some time, so I am excited for you and the possibilities for you.

You say "What position are you talking about?"

It is your new position as Ambassador for Christ, representing the Kingdom of God and the sovereign, living God of the universe, to the Kingdom of Man – the people, nation, and culture in which you live.

I know – you thought becoming a Christian just meant you would go to church on Sunday and perhaps sing in the choir.

"Now then, we are ambassadors for Christ, as though God were pleading through us: we implore you on Christ's behalf, be reconciled to God." II Corinthians 5:20

But it is so much more. When you became a Christian, you even became a new creation – you were born again -- spiritually.

"Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation; old things have passed away; behold, all things have become new." II Corinthians 5:17

Isn't that incredible? Of course, it takes time to fully realize this through the process of sanctification, like silver being refined in fire.

So when you became a Christian, you were appointed to an important position: Ambassador of Christ. You are called to serve not just the king, but the King of Kings and Lord of Lords. Many see the presidency of the United States as the ultimate position of power. But it pales in comparison to the sovereign, living God of the entire universe.

What an honor this is for you! There is no position on earth that is higher than serving as personal ambassador to the King of Kings and Lord of Lords.

God is going to use you to represent Him in all kinds of situations, to all kinds of people. Just as the Holy Spirit speaks what is given to Him from Christ, you are to speak what is given to you from the Holy Spirit.

He will even set up divine appointments for you, to witness to people He brings across your path. But it is critical for you to always repent of your sins, forgive others, surrender all to the Lord, and seek Him with all your heart. When you do, He will guide you -- day by day and moment by moment.

Have a great day, Ambassador.

(This article previously appeared on the website of First Lutheran Church in 2021 and was reprinted with permission.)

•

Mark Peterson is a retired educator who's worked with people in Southeast Arkansas. He's a member of the vestry at First Lutheran Church at Eighth and Rock streets at Little Rock. The community is invited to join them for worship at 10:30 a.m. on Sundays. Details: FirstLutheranLR.com.

•

Editor's note: Pastors, ministers or other writers interested in writing for this section may submit articles for consideration to shope@pbcommercial.com. Please include your phone number and the name and location of your church or ministry. Writers should have a connection to Southeast Arkansas.