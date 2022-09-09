Construction to close I-30 lanes in Little Rock, North Little Rock

Several Interstate 30 lanes will close due to construction next week in Little Rock and North Little Rock, officials said.

In a news release from the state Department of Transportation, officials told drivers to expect double lane closures, generally limited from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.

On Friday at 10 p.m., I-30’s eastbound traffic will shift to the river bridge, the release states. This shift will last until noon Saturday. The interstate’s westbound lanes will remain unchanged, according to officials.

The release also warned drivers of closures on Saturday, as westbound I-30 traffic shifts onto the river bridge.

From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., the interstate’s frontage roads between 4th and 10th streets will have single-lane closures.

On Riverfront Drive in North Little Rock, there will be single-lane closures between Washington Avenue and Olive Street starting at 7 a.m.

In North Little Rock, eastbound Broadway will close a single lane between the frontage roads from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Overnight on Saturday, there will be closures along I-30 affecting one to two lanes between Roosevelt Road in Little Rock and Interstate 40 in North Little Rock, the release states. This includes a single-lane closure on eastbound I-30 to the Interstate 630 westbound ramp.

The I-630 westbound ramp will be fully closed between College Street and 15th Street, as will the pedestrian bridge in Little Rock, officials said.