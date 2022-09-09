The nation in brief: County official held in reporter’s death





County official held in reporter's death

LAS VEGAS -- The Las Vegas sheriff's office said Thursday that an arrested public official's DNA was found at the site of an investigative reporter's slaying.

The Las Vegas-area official was arrested Wednesday as the suspect in the fatal stabbing of the veteran newspaper reporter whose investigations of the official's work preceded his primary loss in June.

Clark County Public Administrator Robert "Rob" Telles, a Democrat, was taken into custody at his home by police SWAT officers hours after investigators served a search warrant and confiscated vehicles in the criminal investigation of the killing of Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German.

Las Vegas sheriff's office officials said Thursday that DNA at the crime scene matched Telles. Capt. Dori Koren said they also found shoes and a distinctive straw hat at his home that matched those of the suspect captured on video. The shoes and the hat had been cut up.

Sheriff Joe Lombardo said investigators are trying to enhance the video, which is distorted. A weapon was not recovered, but Koren said the investigation was continuing.

Telles, 45, had been a focus of German's reporting about turmoil, including complaints of administrative bullying, favoritism and Telles' relationship with a subordinate in the county office that handles the property of people who die without a will or family contacts.

Telles was also upset about "additional reporting that was pending," Koren said.

The newspaper's executive editor, Glenn Cook, said "the arrest of Robert Telles is at once an enormous relief and an outrage for the Review-Journal newsroom."

"We are relieved Robert Telles is in custody and outraged that a colleague appears to have been killed for reporting on an elected official," he said.

German's body was found Saturday morning outside his home, and police said he apparently was killed Friday. The Clark County coroner ruled that he died of "multiple sharp force injuries" in a homicide.

Judge won't delay Oath Keeper's case

The seditious conspiracy trial for the leader of the far-right Oath Keepers extremist group will begin this month after a judge rejected a last-minute bid by Stewart Rhodes to replace his lawyers and delay his Capitol riot case.

Rhodes said in court papers this week that there had been a "breakdown" in communication with his two lawyers, who he claimed weren't defending him forcefully enough. A new lawyer argued that the Oath Keepers founder has not been given enough time to prepare and urged the judge to delay his trial at least 90 days.

But the obviously irritated judge on Wednesday called the claim that Rhodes is being denied a fair trial "simply false."

U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta said Rhodes' suggestion that his lawyers are not providing effective counsel appeared to be "complete and utter nonsense" and questioned why concerns were surfacing just weeks before trial.

"The notion that you are going to create the kind of havoc that you will -- and havoc is the only appropriate word I can think of -- by moving Mr. Rhodes' trial, not going to happen," Mehta told Edward Tarpley, whom Rhodes wanted as his new lawyer.

Mehta said Tarpley is free to join Rhodes' other lawyers -- James Lee Bright and Phillip Linder -- but Mehta was not going to remove them from the case.

Charge filed in threat against lawmaker

BALTIMORE -- A Maryland man has been charged with making an online threat to kill a member of Congress from Texas, according to a court filing unsealed Wednesday.

Justin Kuchta, 39, of Annapolis is charged with interstate communication containing a threat to injure, a felony punishable by a maximum of five years in prison.

"You have the right to your own opinions, but not the right to threaten a federal official's life," U.S. Attorney Erek Barron said.

The filing does not name the member of Congress whom Kuchta is accused of threatening in a message that said the lawmaker "will be the first on the gallows." A staff member from the member's district office reported the threat to police in July.

Hurricane Kay headed toward landfall

MEXICO CITY -- Hurricane Kay steamed toward a possible brush with land on a sparsely populated stretch of Mexico's Baja California Peninsula on Thursday, and forecasters said it might bring rains to southernmost California by the weekend.

Authorities in Baja opened shelters and closed schools ahead of Kay, which had maximum sustained winds of 85 mph.

Forecasters said it could bring hurricane-force winds to parts of the peninsula and brush central Baja on Thursday around the village of Punta Abreojos, near the gray whale sanctuary of El Vizcaino.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said there is a chance the outer bands of the big storm could bring heavy rain -- and possibly flash floods -- to parts of scorched Southern California and southwestern Arizona tonight and Saturday.









Clouds associated with Hurricane Kay are seen Thursday over the skyline in downtown Los Angeles. (AP/John Antczak)





