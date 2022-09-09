Marriage Licenses

DeMarco Dawson, 48, and Catondra Muhammad, 51, both of Little Rock.

Hayley Cormican, 23, and Royce Lo Biano, 25, both of Little Rock.

Donald Hodges, 52, and Kimothy Watson, 50, both of North Little Rock.

Chris Maxie, 36, and Monique Larkins, 42, both of Waldo.

Grace Rapert, 23, of Bigelow and Braxton Henley, 22, of Little Rock.

Cameron Bowden, 29, and Greer Griebel, 29, both of Little Rock.

Audrey Brewington, 26, and Nicholas Yarberry, 26, both of Little Rock.

Frank McKay, 41, and Atleeta Tillery, 44, both of North Little Rock.

Felicity Johnson, 23, and James Chen, 25, both of Little Rock.

Corey Hones, 43, of Little Rock and Leatrice Powell, 41, of Bryant.

Heather Hill, 33, and Asein Rousell, 31, both of Little Rock.

John Kornet, 31, and Kori Bullard, 26, both of Little Rock.

Brittany Greenwood, 28, and Christopher Wharton, 29, both of Alexander.

Divorces

FILED

22-3208. Felicia King v. Eric King.

22-3219. Lacey Hogan v. Billy Hogan.

GRANTED

21-1543. Sarah Tucker v. Levi Tucker.

21-2312. Anne Heid v. Andrew Heid.

22-805. Jamie Taylor v. Joey Taylor.

22-1301. Lilith Elauna v. Eljay Blake.

22-1511. Jami De La Cruz v. Joshua De La Cruz.