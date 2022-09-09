Economic activity slows in region

Economic activity in Arkansas and surrounding states declined in August, one of the five national districts to report slower conditions in the 12 regions monitored by the Federal Reserve Bank.

Businesses in Arkansas, however, reported improvements in the labor market while many states still grapple with high demand for goods and services and are scrambling to find workers to fill positions, according to the latest Beige Book report from the federal agency.

In Arkansas, housing values in the northwest corridor continue to be some of the best in the nation though consumers appear to be pulling back spending in other areas, according to Nathan Jefferson, an economist with the regional Fed office in St. Louis.

"The housing market has slowed a little bit nationally and regionally," Jefferson said Thursday, pointing out the "stronger than average housing growth" in Arkansas, especially in the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers corridor.

Labor markets remain tight across the seven-state region that includes Arkansas. Nevertheless, some businesses in the state said the hiring pressure was easing and wages were leveling out.

"There is some indication that really tight labor pressures are starting to ease up a little bit," Jefferson said. "Employers are starting to have an easier time finding workers and a slightly easier time retaining workers."

During the pandemic, the pool of available workers in Arkansas and across the nation dried up. And businesses were reporting that workers who were hired were leaving jobs more frequently.

The Beige Book reports that prices are continuing to rise and are chasing some consumers out of the market. One Little Rock auto dealer said some customers are backing out of orders they made months ago during the inventory shortage, changing their minds because of higher costs for the car or because of higher interest rates that are pumping up monthly payments.

"Maybe as their financial condition has weakened a little over the last few months, suddenly the individual consumer isn't as interested in the car at that price point or financing a car at [the current] interest rate," Jefferson said. "So now they're asking to be let out of that commitment."

Buyers, Jefferson said, are "shifting their affordability levels down" to cope with rising prices and inflation. "Cars that they ordered six months ago, they aren't willing to pay for or finance now. That's a sign of how price increases are affecting people."

Businesses in the region do not expect economic conditions to improve for the remainder of the year, Jefferson said, noting there is still a strong jobs market for those searching for work.

"Our contacts overall were pessimistic about the outlook for the remainder of the year," he said. "One of the things we think is driving this is price increases -- that increases uncertainty across a broad base of the economy."

The Fed report said manufacturing activity increased again in August in the region. Another report issued Thursday by the Institute for Supply Management said that the sector expanded at the same rate in August as it did in July.

"The U.S. manufacturing sector continues expanding at rates similar to the prior two months," said Timothy Fiore, chairman of the organization's manufacturing survey committee. "New order rates returned to expansion levels, supplier deliveries remain at appropriate tension levels and prices softened again, reflecting movement toward supply/demand balance.

Arkansas is included in the Fed's St. Louis district, which also covers parts of Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee. It includes all metro areas in Arkansas along with Louisville, Memphis and St. Louis. The Beige Book provides economic analysis eight times a year.