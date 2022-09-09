Elizabeth II

Her Majesty's a pretty nice girl

But she doesn't have a lot to say.

Her Majesty's a pretty nice girl

But she changes from day to day . . . .

--The Beatles

God love her, she couldn't help but be a royal. When Ronald Reagan invited her to his California ranch one year and served Tex-Mex, she asked what that was, exactly. She was told it was a variety of southwestern foods, including tortillas and cheeses and refried beans.

After the meal was over, she confided to the president that, surprisingly, she enjoyed the used beans.

Even Elizabeth Alexandra Mary's birth was official and proper. The British government didn't stop "attending" births until she started giving birth to her own children. The home secretary had to "assent to her legitimacy" at her own birth. This is how she started life. It's amazing that the authorities allowed her younger sister to start calling her "Lilibet." That doesn't sound official at all. But the name stuck.

As hard as it is to believe, she was a real human being, with a real family and real love and real emotions--although she didn't share that, being a princess in line to the throne of England and the actual queen.

This was a woman who rarely granted an interview to a journalist. No Oprah appearances. She never had a passport. She was never allowed to be a witness in court. She couldn't choose or change her religion. As much as she enjoyed automobiles, she never had a license to drive. (The state didn't require her to have one.) And she never had the opportunity to vote.

It must've been a laugh-riot rearing for a young lady. In World War II, when she lived at Windsor, she could tour the castle's collections--which included the shirt Charles I was wearing when he lost his head in 1649. And the actual lead shot that felled Lord Nelson at the Battle of Trafalgar in 1805. Not exactly the stuff of a common rearing.

Her parents' wedding was not broadcast on the radio for fear that people in England might listen to the proceedings without the proper respect--that is, with their hats on.

When she was a toddler, her parents took a trip around the world on princely business. When they returned, she was a talking child.

She was on the cover of Time. At the age of 3. Princess Elizabeth Land in Antarctica was named after her. According to Sally Bedell Smith's best-seller on the queen, "When she became heiress presumptive, the little girls who visited had to curtsy and call her 'Ma'am.'"

This was a special person.

So why wasn't she spoiled rotten, hmm? It would seem that for somebody in that position, they'd be generally regarded as bad to the help, unfriendly to the masses, rude to the world. It's happened before, to people who didn't have her kind of childhood. Look around at some of the celebrities today who didn't make the big time until fully adult.

But from every indication--every rumor leaked to the press, every book written about the "reality inside the castle"--Lilibet was most certainly not crass or ill-mannered or spoiled. Which may be why she was such a model for the world.

Some of us are old enough to remember 1976, and all the kids with the tricorner hats. And the all-American fireworks displays. As we were celebrating the 200th anniversary of our Declaration of Independence, Elizabeth II, already queen for many years by then, prepared to celebrate with us--on these shores.

She had those in her circle who advised against it. As one Brit put it, the Americans might show too much uninhibited zest during the celebration and a "certain amount of ballyhoo is inseparable from this sort of celebration in America, which would conspicuously lack dignity."

You know how those Americans can be.

But no, in the first week of July of 1976, the queen visited us for a week, starting in Philadelphia no less!

"I speak to you as the direct descendant of King George III," she told a crowd at Independence Park, noting that the Fourth of July "should be celebrated as much in Britain as in America . . . in sincere gratitude to the Founding Fathers . . . for having taught Britain a very valuable lesson. We lost the American colonies because we lacked that statesmanship to know the right time, and the manner of yielding what is impossible to keep . . . . We learned to respect the right of others to govern themselves in their own ways . . . . Without that great act in the cause of liberty, performed in Independence Hall 200 years ago, we could never have transformed an empire into a commonwealth."

This was a lady with savoir faire. Just because she didn't grant interviews to journalists doesn't mean she couldn't work a crowd with the best of them.

Elizabeth II would become queen early in life, her official coronation coming in 1953 when she was 27. She would also find love early in life. Somewhere there is a photograph of her looking at Philip Mountbatten in a church doorway just after the Second World War. That's what smitten looks like.

Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday at 96 years old and after seven decades on the throne. For some younger people, she was the grandmother of her country. But there was a time when she was the dazzling, if not flamboyant, young queen and mother. She was one of the longest-serving monarchs in history, given her age when she was handed the crown, her long life, and the modern era of medicine in which she lived. Goodness, but her first prime minister was Winston Churchill.

There was probably more than one annus horribilis during her reign, at least as it pertains to family. There have been many controversies among the kids and grandkids. And through it all, don't you know it must have been tempting to call the papers (or Oprah) and give her point of view on matters.

But that wouldn't have been her style, would it? "Least said, soonest mended" seemed to be more like her. And it would be for most of our betters.

Elizabeth II was a bright shining light and reassuring figure in a world, and century, in which the darkness seemed to more frequently win, and the leaders of nations were anything but reassuring. She was an anchor on the world stage, always there in good times and crisis. You'd be forgiven for thinking "There will always be an England" and "There will always be an Elizabeth" seemed the same turn of phrase.

But the seemingly eternal monarch was only seemingly eternal.

The world is a darker place today. We need more national leaders like Queen Elizabeth II, aka Lilibet.

Not fewer.