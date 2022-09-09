FRUIT OF THE VINES

ALMA — “I yam what I yam and that’s all that I yam.”

People of a certain age will automatically recognize those words from Popeye the Sailor Man, who gained super-human strength after eating a can of spinach. Alma embraced the iconic cartoon character while promoting itself as the “Spinach Capital of the World” and a bronze statue of Popeye still stands just off a street corner leading to Alma High School.

Alma is no longer the “Spinach Capital of the World” after the Allen Canning Company shut down its operation a few years ago in town. Alma teams gained their strength not from spinach but from the leadership of legendary coach Frankie Vines, who was inducted into the Arkansas High School Coaches Hall of Fame in 2008. Vines took over as head coach in 1976 and led the Airedales to the Class AAA state championship with a 14-0 record in 1980.

Winning a state championship appeared far-fetched for Alma in 1997 after a loss to Greenwood in Week 10 dropped the Airedales to 6-4 on the season. But that was before the start of the playoffs, where Alma teams often made deep runs. In typical fashion for Vines-coached teams, Alma went 4-0 in the playoffs against faster and more talented teams and won the Class AAA state championship by beating Hamburg 12-7 at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

Just to show the postseason surge wasn’t a fluke, Alma repeated as state champions in 1998 and fell just short of a third consecutive title after losing to Harrison on a last-second field goal in 1999. Vines retired in 2006 with three state championships and a career record of 270-98-4 with the Airedales. He ranks fifth on the list of all-time winningest coaches in Arkansas.

“There was not a more consistent coach in Arkansas than coach Vines,” former all-state linebacker Adam Daily said. “Everything he did was based on consistency, from our approach to practice to playing-calling, and executing the gameplan in the games. We always had good game plans, always.”

Vines didn’t win 70 percent of his games at Alma with superior talent. Far from it. Daily, who played at Arkansas, and Ralph Stockemer, who played at Baylor in the 1980s, were exceptions.

Even today, college recruiters looking for Division I talent mostly bypass Alma along Interstate 40 on their way to Fort Smith or Little Rock. There’s been a long-standing acknowledgment among sports writers that the Airedales look the same in size and speed year after year with one characteristic that makes them successful — toughness.

“The toughness not only comes from what we (coaches) ask of them, but what they were expected to do at home,” Vines said. “Our kids, if they wanted a vehicle or something as most high school kids do, they were going to have to work and come up with some cash somewhere. If they didn’t buy the car, they were going to have to help with the insurance, the gas, and a lot of our kids work in addition to playing football. Back in the day, when they hauled hay, working out in the heat helped them get in shape.”

Alma looks similar to many towns along Interstate 40 in Arkansas with fast food joints and quick stops crowded about. But the scenery changes the deeper a traveler moves into town and buildings on both sides of the narrow road leading to Alma High School suggest what travel magazines describe as a sleepy bedroom community near Fort Smith. But there was nothing sleepy about Alma on the night of June 23, 1933, when Alma city marshal Henry Humphrey was killed by Buck Barrow and W.D. Jones, members of the infamous Barrow gang, along a stretch of Highway 71.

Moving along toward the high school, there is a red caboose that sits along the railroad track and a train station that was closed to passengers in the 1970s. Next up is Popeye, where visitors still take pictures. Images of days gone by then vanish much like in the Wizard of Oz when Dorothy and the gang emerge from the woods toward Oz and gaze upon the sight of Alma High School. The statue of an Airedale welcomes all to a campus that features a performing arts center in addition to classrooms and a football stadium and basketball arena that are among the best at the high school level in Arkansas. There’s more to come, Alma Athletic Director Doug Loughridge said, including a multipurpose indoor facility, an agri building, and a large new scoreboard that’ll sit high above the manicured bushes that spell out AIREDALES at the football stadium.

Alma’s win over Van Buren in the “Battle of the Bone” marks the 76th year the rivals have met, including many years when Vines and his longtime former classmate and friend Gary Autry clashed as opposing head coaches. Alma was rivals with Greenwood before the Bulldogs bumped up in classification and became a dominant program under Rick Jones. Harrison remains a conference rival and the teams played some memorable games, especially when Vines and Tommy Tice, two hall of fame coaches, went at it for decades as the leaders of their teams. Fiercely competitive on the field, Vines and Tice developed a friendship over the years and both men retired ranked among the top five winningest coaches in the history of Arkansas high school football.

In 1999, Harrison and Alma met on a sunny Saturday afternoon at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock to decide the state championship in Class AAAA. Harrison entered the game with a 13-0 record that included a narrow 9-7 victory over Alma weeks earlier in conference play. The teams were again locked in a defensive struggle in the final seconds when Tommy Edwards caught a 20-yard pass deep into Alma territory. Edwards then won it for the Goblins with a 26-yard field goal as time expired.





Rick On The Road — Football Towns

Each week, award-winning Northwest Arkansas Democrat- Gazette sports columnist Rick Fires will go on the road across the region, visiting communities where football is an integral part of the Friday night fabric. Award-winning photojournalist Charlie Kaijo will document the journey through interviews and photographs that illustrate what makes each town a football town.

VIDEO LINK:

nwaonline.com/99rick/

Aug. 26: Prairie Grove

Sept. 2: Farmington

Today: Alma

Sept. 16: Springdale

Sept. 23 Bentonville

Sept. 30: Fayetteville

Oct. 7: Charleston

Oct. 14: Harrison

Oct. 21: Fort Smith

Oct. 28: Booneville

Nov. 4: Greenwood





