FYI: An Entertainment Calendar featuring Shiloh Quilt Fair

Today

Drop-In Tour: Art Trail -- Sculpture & nature, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Exhibition Tour -- "Architecture at Home," 2 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Pioneer Days -- 6 p.m. today through 3 p.m. Sarturday, downtown St. Paul, east of Fayetteville on Arkansas 16 in Madison County. www.facebook.com/events/saint-paul-arkansas/stpaul-pioneer-day

Evenings In Eleven -- 5 & 6 p.m., Eleven Restaurant at at Crystal Bridges Museum. $89. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Land of Gold" -- Film screening followed by a conversation with cast and filmmakers, 6-9 p.m., Thaden School in Bentonville. Reserve a free ticket at bentonvillefilm.org/year-round-programming.

Opening Exhibition Lecture -- "Fashioning America," 7 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Reservations at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Antique Autos in the Ozarks -- Today-Sunday, Pine Mountain Village in Eureka Springs. AntiqueAutoFest.com.

Saturday

Medieval/Fantasy LARP Day -- 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Family Gathering Glade at Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Sourdough Starter Workshop -- 10 a.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $30. ozarkfolkways.org.

Super Saturday -- With Miracle Magical Miss, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Creation Station -- Make a thaumatrope, 10 a.m.-noon, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154.

Ozark Quilt Fair -- 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. 750-8165.

Shire Fest -- Vendors, crafts, activities, performers, live music, and food, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Shire Post Mint, 52 W. Main St. in West Fork. Free. shirepost.com.

Discover the Grounds -- 11 a.m., at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Get tickets at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Fabric Dyeing Class -- 1-3 p.m. & 3:30-5:30 p.m., The Momentary in Bentonville. $35. themomentary.org.

Native Edible & Medicinal Plants for Your Ozark Garden -- With Eric Fuselier, 2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library via Zoom. Free. Register at bentonvillelibrary.org.

Heartfulness Meditation -- 2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Crafternoon -- Intuitive Mark Making by Creativebug, 2-4 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

"From The New World" -- With the Fort Smith Symphony, 7 p.m., ArcBest Performing Arts Center in Fort Smith. $25-$45. fortsmithsymphony.org.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com