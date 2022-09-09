Sections
FYI: An Entertainment Calendar featuring Shiloh Quilt Fair

by Becca Martin-Brown | Today at 1:00 a.m.
STAFF PHOTO ANTHONY REYES A geneology quilt made by Eleanor Slank Friday, Sept. 6, 2013 in her home in Springdale. Slank is entering quilts in the upcoming Quilt Fair at the Shiloh Museum. One is made from material used for jackets during World War II, another is a genealogy quilt.

Today

Drop-In Tour: Art Trail -- Sculpture & nature, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Exhibition Tour -- "Architecture at Home," 2 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Pioneer Days -- 6 p.m. today through 3 p.m. Sarturday, downtown St. Paul, east of Fayetteville on Arkansas 16 in Madison County. www.facebook.com/events/saint-paul-arkansas/stpaul-pioneer-day

Evenings In Eleven -- 5 & 6 p.m., Eleven Restaurant at at Crystal Bridges Museum. $89. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Land of Gold" -- Film screening followed by a conversation with cast and filmmakers, 6-9 p.m., Thaden School in Bentonville. Reserve a free ticket at bentonvillefilm.org/year-round-programming.

Opening Exhibition Lecture -- "Fashioning America," 7 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Reservations at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Antique Autos in the Ozarks -- Today-Sunday, Pine Mountain Village in Eureka Springs. AntiqueAutoFest.com.

__

Saturday

Medieval/Fantasy LARP Day -- 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Family Gathering Glade at Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Sourdough Starter Workshop -- 10 a.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $30. ozarkfolkways.org.

Super Saturday -- With Miracle Magical Miss, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Creation Station -- Make a thaumatrope, 10 a.m.-noon, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154.

Ozark Quilt Fair -- 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. 750-8165.

Shire Fest -- Vendors, crafts, activities, performers, live music, and food, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Shire Post Mint, 52 W. Main St. in West Fork. Free. shirepost.com.

Discover the Grounds -- 11 a.m., at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Get tickets at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Fabric Dyeing Class -- 1-3 p.m. & 3:30-5:30 p.m., The Momentary in Bentonville. $35. themomentary.org.

Native Edible & Medicinal Plants for Your Ozark Garden -- With Eric Fuselier, 2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library via Zoom. Free. Register at bentonvillelibrary.org.

Heartfulness Meditation -- 2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Crafternoon -- Intuitive Mark Making by Creativebug, 2-4 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

"From The New World" -- With the Fort Smith Symphony, 7 p.m., ArcBest Performing Arts Center in Fort Smith. $25-$45. fortsmithsymphony.org.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com

Print Headline: FYI: An Entertainment Calendar

