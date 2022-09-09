Gardenhire expands role as senior

FARMINGTON — Cooper Gardenhire is expanding his role as a standout middle linebacker for Farmington.

That’s been obvious in the first two games for the Cardinals, who will challenge Class 7A Rogers tonight at Whitey Smith Stadium in Rogers. Gardenhire is a fierce tackler and competitor in the same mold as his head coach J.R. Eldridge, a former all-state linebacker at Fayetteville. He’s also being used on offense in power packages and the senior has already scored two rushing touchdowns, passed for a score, and ran in a 2-point conversion.

Gardenhire surprised Springdale last week when he threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Jagger Jordan in the second quarter of a 38-20 victory over the Bulldogs. In the season-opener, Gardenhire returned an interception 14 yards for a touchdown and ran for two scores in a 49-20 victory over Greenbrier, a former conference foe that moved up to Class 6A for the 2022-24 reclassification cycle.

Gardenhire’s return marked his first defensive touchdown as a varsity player for the Bulldogs.

“The quarterback was eyeing the receiver, the tight end, the whole time and I just waited for him to throw it,” Gardenhire said. “When he did, I stepped in front of it and ran about 15 or 20 yards for an easy touchdown.”

Those are the type of plays on offense and defense Eldridge has come to expect from Gardenhire (5-foot-10, 200), who had at least 10 tackles in three different games last season.

Eldridge raves about the talent, toughness, and leadership ability Gardenhire brings to the team.

“Cooper plays the game how it’s meant to be played,” Eldridge said. “He’s a great tackler who plays violently. Even better than that, he’s really a great leader for our football team. He’s vocal. He takes ownership in his job but he wants our defense to be the best defense in the state.”

Farmington (2-0) will have to be at its best tonight against Rogers (2-0), which plays at home after blasting Little Rock Southwest 49-20 and Tulsa (Okla.) Bishop Kelley 49-21 on the road to open the season. Rogers is led by quarterback Dane Williams, who threw five touchdown passes last week in the win over Bishop Kelley.

“They’ve got some weapons on offense,” Gardenhire said of the Mounties. “But we’re just going to come out and play our game. We’ve got a tight-knit group this year, guys who want to come to work every day.”

Farmington will counter with an offense led by quarterback Cameron Vanzant, who threw three touchdown passes while leading the Cardinals to a 35-0 halftime lead over the Bulldogs. Vanzant will take the bulk of the snaps against Rogers but Farmington fans can expect to see Gardenhire all over the field on defense and possibly on offense again if the situation warrants.

Senior David Stettmeier is a defensive tackle and a physical presence who said Gardenhire has the confidence and respect of his Farmington teammates.

“As a player, Cooper is violent, vicious, and he gets after it every day,” Stettmeier said. “As a teammate, he’s always there for you. He picks you up when you get down but he isn’t afraid to get on your back if there’s something you did wrong. The guys listen to him. I know I listen to him.”

Gardenhire enjoys hunting, including a recent trip for coon hunting. But his focus for the next several weeks is on Farmington football as it transitions from nonconference play to action in the 5A-West Conference, where Shiloh Christian, Dardanelle, and Prairie Grove are all new to the league this season.

Farmington will be off next Friday before beginning league play on Sept. 23 at Harrison.