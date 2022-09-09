Georgia trooper trainee dies after collapsing after training

FORSYTH, Ga. — A Georgia state trooper cadet has died during training.

The state Department of Public Safety said Friday that Trooper Cadet Patrick Dupree died at a hospital after collapsing Thursday at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center in Forysth.

The department said in a statement that Dupree collapsed after the end of a training exercise and that medical staff at the training center tried to save his life before Dupree was taken to a hospital.

Dupree was part of a class training to be state troopers.

Monroe County Coroner Joey Proctor told WMAZ-TV that Dupree was from Rome, Ga.

His body will undergo an autopsy by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The City of Euharlee in Bartow County said Dupree was a police officer there from 2015 to 2021 before starting trooper school. Gov. Brian Kemp said in a tweet that Dupree leaves behind a wife and children.