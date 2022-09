How Arkansas' 2023 football commitments are faring

PS. NAME;HT;WT.;40;SCHOOL;TONIGHT

RB ISAIAH AUGUSTAVE;6-2;200;Naples, Fla.;vs. Immokalee

FOR SEASON 26-162 rushing, 1 TD

CB;JAYLON BRAXTON;6-0;175;Frisco (Texas) Lone Star;vs. Frisco Reedy

FOR SEASON 10-131 receiving, 1 TD, 4 TT, 3 PBU

OL LUKE BROWN;6-6;315;Paris (Tenn.) Henry County;at Brentwood

FOR SEASON 36 pancake blocks

LB CARSON DEAN;6-4;232;Carrollton (Texas) Hebron;at V.R. Eaton

FOR SEASON 19 TT, 2 QB hits, 2 TFL

WR DAVION DOZIER;6-4;180;Moody, Ala.;vs. Cleburne County

FOR SEASON 13-501 receiving, 5 TDs

TE SHAMAR EASTER;6-5;225;Ashdown;vs. Hope

FOR SEASON 5-33 receiving, 1-68 rushing, 1 TD, 5 pancake blocks, 2 TT

S CHRISTIAN FORD;6-0;187;McKinney, Texas;at Flower Mound

FOR SEASON DNP in first two games

DL IAN GEFFRARD;6-6;365;Mableton (Ga.) Whitefield Academy;vs. Wesleyan

FOR SEASON 16 TT, 3 TFL, 5 QB hurries, 1 RF

TE JADEN HAMM;6-5;225;Eudora, Kan;vs. Bonner Springs

3- 20 receiving, 1 2-pt conv, 3 TT

S DYLAN HASZ;5-11;180;Bixby, Okla;vs. Page

FOR SEASON 1-1 rushing, 6 TT, 1 PBU

TE LUKE HASZ;6-4, 221;Bixby, Okla.;vs. Page

FOR SEASON 4-44 receiving

DL KALEB JAMES;6-4;250;Mansfield, Texas;vs. South Grand Prairie

FOR SEASON 11 TT, 4 QB hurries, 1 SA, 1 TFL, 1 RF, 1 batted ball

DB RJ JOHNSON;6-2, 200;Atlanta Eagle's Landing Christian;Open date

FOR SEASON 16 TT, 1 PBU, 13-161 receiving, 1 TD, 1-4 PR

DL STEPHEN JOHNSON;6-4;320;Fayetteville (Ga.) Whitewater;Open date

FOR SEASON 20 TT, 7 TFL, 2 SA

S TJ METCALF;6-1;188;Pinson (Ala.) Valley;vs. Clay-Chalkville

FOR SEASON 16 TT, 4 PBU, 1 RF, 1 FF

OL ;PARIS PATTERSON;6-5;340;East St. Louis, Ill. at Creekside

FOR SEASON Helped team average 219.5 rushing yards per game

DL QUINCY RHODES JR;6-7;260;North Little Rock;Open date

FOR SEASON 9 TT, 1 TFL, 1 SA, 7 QB hurries, 1 exceptional play

LB ALEX SANFORD;6-3;240;Oxford, Miss. vs. Huffman

FOR SEASON 18 TT, 1 PBU, 1 SA, 1 RF, 1 FF

QB MALACHI SINGELTON;6-1;225;Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb;vs. Marietta

FOR SEASON 22-43-201 passing, 1 TD, 2 ints, 29-197 rushing, 1 TD

LB;BRAD SPENCE;6-3;232;Houston Klein Forest;Thurs. vs. Clear Springs

FOR SEASON 14 TT, 3.5 SA, 2 TFL, 3 QB hurries

OL JOEY SU'A;6-4, 309;Bentonville;Open date

FOR SEASON Graded 85%, 10 pancake blocks, no sacks allowed

WR MICAH TEASE;6-0, 180;Tulsa Washington;Sat. at McLain Science & Tech

FOR SEASON 10-114 receiving, 3-14 rushing, 1 TT, 1 TFL

CB DALLAS YOUNG;6-1, 185;Gardendale, Ala.;Open date

FOR SEASON 23 TT, 1 TFL, 1 SA

LAST WEEK

ISAIAH AUGUSTAVE (15-72 rushing in 12-11 loss to Venice); JAYLON BRAXTON (4-36 receiving, 3 TT, 2 PBU in 38-3 victory over Burleson); LUKE BROWN (12 pancake blocks in 52-20 victory over Kenwood); CARSON DEAN (9 TT, 2 TFL in 28-13 victory over Wylie); DAVION DOZIER (2-29 receiving in 42-27 victory over Alexandria); SHAMAR EASTER (1-13 receiving, 1-68 rushing, 1 TD in 45-0 victory over De Queen); CHRISTIAN FORD (DNP in 48-12 victory over Berkner); IAN GEFFRARD ( 1 TT, 5 QB hurries, 1 RF in 35-7 victory over Providence Christian); JADEN HAMM (3- 20 receiving, 1 2-pt conv, 3 TT in victory over 41-0 victory over Baldwin); DYLAN HASZ (1 PBU in 59-0 victory over Springdale Har-Ber); LUKE HASZ (2-24 receiving in 59-0 victory over Springdale Har-Ber); KALEB JAMES (2 TT, 2 QB hurries, 1 TFL, 1 RF, 1 batted ball in 57-7 victory over Mansfield Summit); RJ JOHNSON (1 TT, 2-34 receiving in 28-21 loss to Calvary Day); STEPHEN JOHNSON (8 TT, 3 TFL, 2 SA in 45-21 victory over Griffin); TJ METCALF (Open date); PARIS PATTERSON (Helped Flyers rush for 362 yards in 64-19 victory over Christian Brothers); QUINCY RHODES JR. (6 TT, 5 QB hurries in 28-10 loss to Fayetteville); ALEX SANFORD (8 TT, 1 SA, 1 RF, 1 FF in 45-13 victory over Shades Valley); MALACHI SINGELTON (8-18-99 passing, 1 TD, 2 ints, 13-87 rushing, 1 TD in a 21-14 loss to Buford); BRAD SPENCE (9 TT, 2 TFL, .5 SA in 24-17 victory over Humble);JOEY SU'A (Graded 84%, 4 pancake blocks, no sacks allowed in 44-35 loss to Conway); MICAH TEASE (2-30 receiving, 2-4 rushing, 1 TT, 1 TFL in 27-6 loss to Del City); DALLAS YOUNG (6 TT in 63-21 victory over Mortimer Jordan)