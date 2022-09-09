Hutchinson appoints Stuttgart woman to district judgeship

Elizabeth Skinner of Stuttgart has been appointed district judge for the Arkansas County District Court-Northern District, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Thursday.

Skinner will take office Oct. 1 and replaces the late Jeremiah "Jeremy" Bueker, who died in an accidental drowning in August. Skinner will serve the remainder of Bueker's term, which will expire Dec. 31, 2024.

"It is an honor to be appointed to fill the remainder of Judge Bueker's term," Skinner said in a statement. "I look forward to continuing to serve the people of Stuttgart and Arkansas County in this new role. I am thankful for the governor's consideration, appointment and confidence in me to fulfill these duties."

Skinner, a native of Arkansas County, has worked as a prosecutor, defense attorney and corporate lawyer, according to the news release. Prior to her appointment, Skinner served as deputy prosecutor for the 11th East Judicial District and city attorney for Stuttgart.

Skinner is a graduate of Hendrix College, where she received a bachelor's degree in religion, and the University of Arkansas School of Law, where she received her juris doctorate.

As a district court judge, Skinner will have an annual salary between $35,000 and $50,000. Skinner's exact salary will be set by the city of Stuttgart and the Arkansas County Quorum Court, according to state law.