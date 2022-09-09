• Hu, the only released name of a Chinese man who drifted 200 miles when his hydrogen balloon got untethered as he was harvesting pine nuts from a tree, was OK except for back pain after he was instructed by cellphone how to slowly deflate, though it took two days.

• Anne Lacy of the International Crane Foundation exclaimed "we're absolutely thrilled that the Louisiana program has done so phenomenally well" as a record eight whooping crane chicks took wing after hatching in the wild.

• Jeff Sikich, a California biologist, noted, "Unfortunately, we've learned that mountain lions are susceptible to rat poisons even before they are born," as the National Park Service determined that the one designated P-54 that was killed by a car was pregnant with four kittens, and all five animals tested positive for poison.

• Andy Frasier, a wildlife veterinarian, said "it's a very stressful process," but South Africa is carefully flying cheetahs to India and Mozambique in an effort to reintroduce the cats in regions where their population has dwindled.

• Nicholas Kuperus of Michigan had not just pepper spray but a satellite communications device on hand while hunting in Alaska, and state troopers got him into an ambulance after he suffered puncture wounds in a bear mauling.

• Robert Brown of Boston University plans to return to teach, but he's soon stepping down as president, joining the leaders of high-profile New England schools Harvard, Dartmouth and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

• Patrick Cowlin, an attorney for the Chicago Teachers Union, called it "a challenging but necessary court battle" as a federal judge approved a $9.25 million settlement of lawsuits stemming from the layoffs of hundreds of Black educators at underperforming schools.

• Lucia Baez Geller of the Miami-Dade School Board declared, "This is just plain disinformation," as the board voted 8-1 against naming October as Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer History month, saying the measure was just about dignity and respect.

• Holly Martin, a graduate of Ohio Valley University, lamented, "It feels like a slap in the face; here I am paying student loans on a degree that I can't even prove I have," as the private Christian school stopped responding to transcript requests despite its promise when it closed.