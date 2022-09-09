John Brown University professor presents “50 Years of Retrospective” at Windgate Art Gallery in Siloam Springs

SILOAM SPRINGS -- Peter Pohle, John Brown University professor of visual arts, opened a new exhibit -- "50 Years Retrospective" -- at the John Brown University Windgate Art Gallery with an opening reception and gallery talk Sept. 1.

Pohle is a native of Berlin, Germany, who has lived in the U.S. since 1987. He has worked as a photo retoucher, freelance illustrator, fine artist, 3D artist and educator for 50 years.

"50 Years Retrospective" features the highlights of his career, featuring an incredible variety of mediums, projects and directions that Pohle has explored over the years.

The gallery will feature pieces such as "The Departure," a 3D art piece printed on high-quality enhanced matte paper, and "Ice on the River," an oil painting.

The exhibit will run through Oct. 23. The Windgate Gallery is located in the Windgate Visual Arts West building on the JBU campus in Siloam Springs.

