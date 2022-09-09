Knox picks up TE honor

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas senior Trey Knox was named the John Mackey Award's tight end of the week on Thursday following the Razorbacks' 31-24 win over No. 23 Cincinnati last Saturday.

Knox, a senior from Murfreesboro, Tenn., posted a team-high 6 catches for 75 yards with a career-high 2 touchdowns against the Bearcats.

Knox caught a 5-yard jump pass from quarterback KJ Jefferson with 17 seconds left in the first half for a 14-0 lead. The 6-5, 245-pounder also had a 32-yard catch-and-run score down the right sideline with 9:26 left in the game to give Arkansas a 31-17 lead.

He became the first Arkansas tight end to catch two touchdown passes in a game since Cheyenne O'Grady against LSU on Nov. 10, 2018.

The 2022 Mackey Award winner will be announced Dec. 8 as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show. The Razorbacks had two Mackey Award winners in the first 16 years after its creation in 2000. D.J. Williams took the honor in 2010 and Hunter Henry followed him five years later in 2015.

SEC openers

Entering Saturday's game against South Carolina, Arkansas has a 10-20 record in SEC openers after snapping a 10-game losing streak in them last season with a 20-10 win over Texas A&M.

The Razorbacks had been 8-7 in SEC openers through 2006 after edging Vanderbilt 21-19 on the road that season. But a 41-38 setback at Alabama the following year started a 1-13 skid in conference openers, interrupted only by a 31-24 win at Georgia in 2010.

Malik's reps

Reserve quarterback Malik Hornsby saw action on the Razorbacks' first possession of the second half, which ended on KJ Jefferson's 19-yard touchdown pass to Jadon Haselwood.

Hornsby ran a fake sweep on the play Rashod Dubinion turned a swing pass into a 29-yard gain, then he caught a lateral from Jefferson for a 13-yard gain on a potential double pass.

"I'd like to amp it up just a little bit, not drastic," Coach Sam Pittman said of Hornsby's potential playing time. "Maybe another two or three plays, something new each week, kind of put something new out of that package. But I really like our wideouts where they're at right now."

New vibe

Transfer defensive end Jordan Domineck sounded happy to be playing for a ranked team that has been going places after he played during a few down years at Georgia Tech.

"Honestly, first I have to start off by just talking about the atmosphere of the entire place," Domineck said Tuesday. "It was really electric, something that I've really never seen before up close and personal.

"You'll always see a bunch of places where you can see on TV, the crowds are getting into it. But it's nothing like actually feeling the electricity in the air that was there."

The Yellow Jackets had a 7-6 record under Paul Johnson in Domineck's redshirt year of 2018, then went 3-9, 3-7 and 3-9 under Geoff Collins before he transferred.

Domineck, who is into anime and cooking and is pursuing an operations management degree at Arkansas, fell for the area on his Arkansas visit.

"I came out there because the entire vibe of Arkansas as a whole was just amazing," he said. "From the fan base to the coaching staff to the players, everybody treated me like a true family."

Scouting Sanders

The Georgia and Oklahoma coaching staffs were hot on the recruiting trail for 5-star linebacker prospect Drew Sanders before losing out on the Denton, Texas, product to Alabama back in 2020.

Now Sanders is off to a big start as a junior at Arkansas with five tackles and a sack in his debut.

Sam Pittman and Shane Beamer were on the Georgia staff when Sanders came to a Bulldogs camp as a high school freshman, then Beamer joined the Oklahoma staff in 2018.

"We had him in camp at Georgia and knew he was going to be an absolute freak once he graduated and that's what he was," said Beamer, now South Carolina's coach. "We recruited the heck out of him at Oklahoma and were crushed when we didn't get him."

Bell tolls

South Carolina tight end Jaheim Bell is a do-it-all skill position standout for the Gamecocks.

The 6-3, 232-pounder, who wears No. 0, led the Gamecocks with 39 rushing yards last week on 7 carries and had 4 receptions for 18 yards.

"It's crazy," Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman said. "He plays everything. He takes tosses out of the backfield. Obviously they've got a lot of trust in him, first of all. And he's earned that because of his athletic ability.

"It makes it a little bit of a nightmare because you don't know where he's going to line up. Really that puts you in a 'What personnel are they in?' type situation."

South Carolina Coach Shane Beamer said offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield mentioned last week Bell might get 15 carries in the opener.

"People thought we were nuts," he said. "Well, some weeks he may. ... We've got quality running backs. I'm not saying that. Jaheim is a guy that, he's hard to bring down in the open field. He has shown that. One person rarely does. So the more we can get the ball in his hands the better."

Hanging with Dwight

Arkansas transfer receiver Jadon Haselwood said he's bonded with teammate Dwight McGlothern, who had a 51-yard interception return in the opener to set up Arkansas' first score of the season.

"In fall camp, we saw each other a couple of times," Haselwood said in reference to matching up against the cornerback. "We've got each other's respect, for certain. He's a great technician. Just a sound DB.

"I love the way he plays. I love his energy. He's a funny dude. Really one of those guys I hang with off the field, to be honest."

Cohoon and Lewis

Ruth Cohoon and Bev Lewis, who served as athletic directors of women's sports at Arkansas, will be honored at Saturday's game as part of the UA's recognition of the 50-year anniversary Title IX legislation.

A ceremony will be held at 9:30 a.m., 90 minutes prior to kickoff, at the Difference Makers Plaza near Gate 10 of the stadium to dedicate a plaque for Cohoon and Lewis. They will also serve as honorary team captains.

Cohoon and Lewis will be honored tonight before the Razorbacks' volleyball match against Florida International at Barnhill Arena. They will be introduced at the break of the first set of the match, which begins at 7:30 p.m.

Recruiting Quinn

South Carolina Coach Shane Beamer bought up a 14-year-old recruiting story this week when talking about his relationship with Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman.

Beamer was a defensive backs coach and special teams coordinator for Steve Spurrier at South Carolina when blue-chip defensive end prospect Robert Quinn was being recruited in 2008 by virtually everybody out of Fort Dorchester High School in North Charleston, S.C.

The Gamecocks lost out on the home-grown product to North Carolina, whose head coach was Springdale native Butch Davis. Quinn's lead recruiter by the Tar Heels: Offensive line coach Sam Pittman.

"I remember thinking, 'How in the heck did the offensive line coach at North Carolina just get Robert Quinn to come to Chapel Hill?' " Beamer said Tuesday.

Pittman also remembered the story and how Quinn responded to a remark from then-North Carolina defensive line coach John Blake.

"Blake had went in there, because Alabama was recruiting him hard, and Blake said, 'You're going to go down to Alabama and their running backs coach is recruiting you?' " Pittman recalled.

"And Quinn looked right at him and he said, 'Well, if I go to North Carolina, the O-line coach is recruiting me there, you know?' Blake had a huge ego. It crushed him. But anyway, we were fortunate enough to get Rob."

Quinn played three years at North Carolina then was taken with the No. 14 pick of the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft by the St. Louis Rams. He is on the Chicago Bears' roster after stints with the Rams, Dolphins and Cowboys.

Near safeties

The Razorbacks flirted with safeties a couple of times in the opener. On the first play of a series that started from the UA 3 early in the second quarter, tailback Raheim Sanders floated several steps to his left along the goal line before darting ahead for a 2-yard gain to the 5.

Quarterback KJ Jefferson also barely avoided a safety after he pivoted around the 2 and was pulled down in the end zone on a corner blitz by Ja'quan Sheppard. The officials ruled Jefferson was established at the 2 as the sack commenced.