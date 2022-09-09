The sky did not fall

Hey, you Chicken Littles out there, aren't you proud? Wear your mask, you smelly Walmart shopper. The sky is falling. Stay six feet away from me, you deplorable you. The sky is falling. Shut down our schools. The sky is falling!

You have crippled a generation of our children, educationally, socially and emotionally. But you got rid of ol' Captain Orange, didn't you? What's a few kids, right? Oh ... the sky never fell, did it?

EDWARD CHEVALLIER

Horseshoe Bend

Hypocrisy abounds!

Since beginning this letter a few days ago, I have read or heard something every day to add ... a new example of the hypocrisy that inspired this letter. Today it's the story about a voter fraud study. Surprise ... if you're rich and white, you won't suffer the same consequences as those who are poor minorities.

Here are some other examples:

Biden is "buying votes" with his plan for student loan forgiveness, while the only major plank in Sarah's platform is alleviating your income-tax burden.

Republicans say Biden's speech was "divisive" and "political." I would suggest that our former president has never uttered a phrase that was not abusive or divisive. And is anything to come out of any politician's mouth not political?

On Sunday we were treated with the Public Notice regarding the "Arkansas Religious Freedom Amendment" as proposed by the General Assembly. Would this be in addition to or in opposition to the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution? Should not the ballot title read something like "We don't want to wear masks or get vaccinated"?

Speaking of, the letter regarding allowing "unvaccinated immigrants" into the country: Yes, we have an immigration policy problem, but should we not be concerned with millions of unvaccinated citizens already living here?

And speaking of vaccinations, I've heard discussion about "God-given natural immunity." Does this apply only to certain groups of Christians, or can anyone get in on this? How about Jews, Muslims, Taoists, even atheists? Aren't we all God's children?

Republican candidates seem to be modifying their formerly strict stances on abortion after their nomination is secure. Hmmm ... back to "buying votes" again.

And finally ... nope, not final. Here comes another example. It'll never end.

CHUCK GOSS

Little Rock

Must cure the cancer

I voted for John McCain in 2008 and for Mitt Romney in 2012. Does that make me a Republican?

There is a cancer in the Republican Party today that has metastasized through the whole country. This cancer is the worship of Trump, which will destroy the Republican Party if it is not purged. America needs the Republican Party of Lincoln, Reagan, and Eisenhower. We need a two-party system.

I beg of you, Republicans who still worship Trump, take the cure! I can tell you that cancer treatment is painful and exhausting, but if you take the cure, you will live. Throw up and then you will feel better.

LINDA NICHOLS

Fayetteville

It's 'rigged' for some?

Tom Cotton tweeted that Mary Peltola, the first Alaska Native, woman and Democrat to hold this House seat in 50 years, only won because "Ranked-choice voting is a scam to rig elections."

Really, Tom? It's a scam for voters to list their choices in order of preference? Or is it only that an election is "rigged" when a Democrat wins? Sounds more like a sore loser to me. I think "rigged" or "a scam" is attempting to stop the peaceful transition of power or replacing legitimate electors with fake slates, or pressuring states to "find" a specific number of nonexistent votes or just claim there was fraud and let the Republicans in Congress take care of the rest, or begging in many daily emails for money to fight some unclear witch hunt which ended up in well-filled coffers, etc., etc., etc.

No, Tom, the election in Alaska was no scam, nor was it rigged. And the Republicans in Congress have done nothing but continue to support a man known for his lies and trashing of our free press, our intelligence agencies and military, fair and free elections, personal freedoms and choice, and overturning the will of the people while packing courts and stonewalling investigations.

The increasing threats of violence, stoking fires of hatred against poll and election workers, law enforcement, government officials, school and library boards and their families are completely unacceptable. Acts of deadly consequences to those of different races, ethnicities, religious faiths or gender issues are simply un-American and criminal. Please re-read your oath of office and put your country first!

TERRI ELLIOTT

Little Rock

Myriads of problems

Promises of enhanced police services are linked to legalizing recreational marijuana. Legalizing recreational marijuana will lead to myriads of problems. Thefts, accidents, assaults, and cases of child endangerment will increase dramatically.

Marijuana has been classified as an entry drug, leading to use of far more dangerous substances. Police departments are understaffed and overburdened. Adding more factors to the ills of our society is a no-win, except for those selling drugs.

KAY HICKS

Little Rock