Literacy key for new state board member

To White Hall resident Lisa Hunter, education is the foundation of everything that people do.

"To have a healthy, vibrant economy, I just think something we owe our children is a good education," Hunter said. "Being part of the business community, we want to make sure we have educated, well-rounded students coming into the workforce so that we can continue to grow economically."

Hunter, 56, knows a few things about economics as executive vice president and chief data officer for Simmons Bank. But her passion for schools will soon be widely known across Arkansas with her recent appointment to the state Board of Education.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced his selection of Hunter and Jeff Wood of Little Rock to the nine-person board earlier this week. Hunter officially succeeded Beth Anne Rankin in August and will serve through June 30, 2029.

"Over a year ago, I forwarded my application to be considered for the Board of Education," Hunter said. "There was an opening at the time, but I was not selected. This time, I was selected. So, it wasn't a complete surprise. It was something I asked for. I was very excited."

Service in education is a big part of Hunter's history. She is the granddaughter of a public school administrator and she served as treasurer and board member for the former Trinity Episcopal School in Pine Bluff, according to her online board bio. She also chairs the scholarship committee for the Pine Bluff Community Foundation.

Born and raised in Pine Bluff, the former Lisa Webb graduated from Pine Bluff High School in 1984, earned a bachelor's degree at Louisiana Tech University and did graduate work at Louisiana State University. She started her career as an internal auditor at Premier Bank (now JP Morgan Chase) in Baton Rouge, became assistant controller at Andrew Jackson Savings Bank in Tallahassee, Fla., and worked at Thomasville National Bank in Georgia before joining her hometown Simmons Bank in 1996.

"I went to college as a finance and accounting minor," Hunter said. "The banking classes were very interesting to me, so it was kind of a natural fit once I finished college. I can't say I always wanted to be a banker, but when I was younger, I think I wanted to be a doctor or lawyer or something like that, like most kids."

Lisa is married to Jeff Hunter and has two adult daughters, Courtney and Anna Claire. They are both graduates of White Hall High School and the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville. One graduated from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences and is a resident doctor in the ear, nose and throat field. The other has a master's in engineering from the University of Texas at Austin.

Hunter said she has a lot to learn on the board, but her focus is on helping Arkansas improve its literacy rate among schoolchildren.

"One thing I am aware of is our grade-level reading, our reading readiness rate, is below 40%, so less than 40% of our school-aged children are not reading at their grade levels," she said. "I believe that reading and literacy are foundational to everything we do [in] everyday life. You cannot learn if you cannot read. So, one area of interest for me is improving the literacy rate across the state, so that then we can more fully continue to educate our children."