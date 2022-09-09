A Music Calendar

Bryan Bielanski will perform at 6:30 p.m. ahead of an open mic night Sept. 13 at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse & Bar, 3980 W. Wedington Drive in Fayetteville. Bielanski is a high-energy singer songwriter from Charlotte, N.C. Find out more about Bielanski at bryanssuperhappyfuntime.com.

• Bellwether Sirens and Olympics play at 7 p.m. today at Bike Rack Brewing Co., 801 S.E. Eighth St., Bentonville. facebook.com/bikerackbrewing/events.

• Dylan Wheeler plays at 8 p.m. today at Majestic Fort Smith, 817 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith majesticfortsmith.com.

• Jennifer Koh plays at 8 p.m. today at RØDE house ($15-$30); King Cabbage Brass Band plays at 4 p.m. Sunday (free) during Courtyard Sessions at The Momentary, 507 S.E. E St., Bentonville.

• Buddy Shute & the Motivators play at 8 p.m. today at Good Vibrations, 2500 N. 17 St., Suite 106 in Rogers.buddyshute.com

• Alyssa Galvan plays at 7 p.m. today and Charlie Mellinger plays at 7 p.m. Saturday at Wanderoo Lodge & Bar, 216 W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs. 363-6755; facebook.com/wanderoolodge.

• The Creek Rocks play at 6 p.m. Saturday ($10) at Ozark Folkways, 22733 U.S. 71 in Winslow. ozarkfolkways.org.

• Herb Alpert & Lani Hall perform at 7 p.m. Sept. 15 ($26 and up) at the Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St. in Fayetteville.waltonartscenter.org.

