Lower Ramble to provide inclusive access to nature, arts in Fayetteville, mayor says

FAYETTEVILLE -- Ramble on.

The city unveiled a reimagined Fay Jones Woods to the public Thursday as part of the larger arts corridor project downtown, known as The Ramble.

Hundreds of people experienced a finished Lower Ramble, the part of the arts corridor along West Avenue south of Center Street. The 7-acre patch of woods lies in between South Gregg and West avenues. The expanded Fayetteville Public Library sits immediately east. A section of the Razorback Greenway called Frisco Trail and Tanglewood Branch creek run north-south through the woods.

A series of boardwalks and trails weave through the woods, leading walkers and bikers between the east and west ends. Pathways to the creek encourage interaction with the water. Musicians occupied the multiple rest areas. The asphalt on a portion of the Greenway at the center of the woods was widened and replaced with concrete, creating an open hangout spot dubbed "The Crossroads." West of the creek lies the Tanglewood Lawn, accessible from Gregg Avenue, with steps leading to the water and a bridge overlooking the creek.

In addition, West Avenue between Center and South streets has new sidewalks, landscaping, traffic-calming features and pedestrian crossings. The Greenway running the length of the Lower Ramble also got a face lift.

Mayor Lioneld Jordan introduced the crowd to the estimated $10 million project, describing it as a strategic investment. The project will benefit the city's creative economy, water quality, green spaces and local businesses, he said.

"Most importantly, I want to say, this work benefits Fayetteville residents and visitors of all ages, of all backgrounds, of all abilities and of all income levels," Jordan said.

Work on the arts corridor began with a nearly $1.8 million grant from the Walton Family Foundation in 2017. Landscape architecture firm Nelson Byrd Woltz in Charlottesville, Va., was hired a year later to lead the design. Voters subsequently approved a $31.6 million bond issue in April 2019 to build the corridor.

Robert Burns, director of the Home Region Program at the Walton Family Foundation, said the project was about inclusion and the vibrancy of a community.

"This project is one of those projects that I predict will be an anchor, much like we think of the trail system, a place like Crystal Bridges or a place like TheatreSquared," he said.

Colin and Molly Mackey, a couple who lives in the Wilson Park neighborhood, said they liked the hangout aspect of the place. Molly Mackey remarked on the city's efforts to remove invasive plant species from the woods, making the acreage far more inviting than before.

"You couldn't really even see the creek at that point," she said. "It's kind of nice to have it opened up and scenic and open to the other little park on South Gregg."

Colin Mackey described the Tanglewood Lawn piece as "a pretty killer makeover." The entire project brings out the potential of the woods, he said.

"It just opens up a very underutilized spot, and it connects with the new library, which is really nice," he said.

Pieces of the Upper Ramble along West Avenue between Center and Dickson streets are under construction. Work has started on a new parking deck to replace the 290 spaces lost once the Walton Arts Center lot becomes the civic space of the arts corridor and should take about a year. The civic space work will start after that. The city will make improvements to West Avenue while the other two pieces are under construction. The entire project should wrap by the end of 2024.

